SONO Music Group Announces The First Release With The Lanes, A Young And Talented Band From UK



The Lanes are a young 4 piece Indie/Rock outfit from Norwich, UK described by BBC Intro In Norfolk as 'One of our favourite new young up and coming bands'.



We Originally formed after being promised a gig at the prestigious Norwich Arts Centre (Nirvana, Oasis) before a single song had been written which led to playing a promising set consisting primarily of music from 'The Lanes, Vol.1'.



This has since led to releases of 'Vol. 2' and our debut single 'Take The Hint', playing gigs all around Norwich and as far up as the Camden Assembly, supporting bands such as Marsicans and Himalayas and earning radio play and Interviews on platforms such BBC Introducing in Norfolk and Outline Magazine. New



"Norwich band The Lanes' first single Take The Hint was released in April. The track opens with a catchy guitar riff which is quickly followed by the vocalist's clever lyrics.

This track tells the story of somebody struggling through a relationship while constantly falling out and making up. Halfway through the track it slows down with "When you're acting like there's nothing wrong, until you are finally around to break the mould, and it's harder and harder, so I just won't bother".

This is another track people will relate to and appreciate it for its story-telling lyrics." - NYUP

The Lanes' first single out with SONO

Discover The Lanes on SONO



SONO

sono.to/theresalockedupsafe

sonomusic.co/artist/the-lanes

