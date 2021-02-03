Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 03/02/2021

Dolly Parton Reworks '9 To 5' For New Super Bowl Ad

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "9 to 5" star and musical composer Dolly Parton reworked the classic song for a Squarespace Super Bowl commercial, directed by "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle!
The commercial emphasizes the importance of working on your passion, the thing that gives your life meaning, outside of regular working hours - "5 to 9."
An internationally renowned superstar, the iconic and irrepressible Dolly Parton has contributed countless treasures to the world of entertainment. Achieving 25 RIAA certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards, Dolly has had 25 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts, a record for a female artist. Dolly has garnered 7 Grammy Awards, 10 COUNTRY MUSIC Association Awards, 5 Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards, 3 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS and is one of only five female artists to win the COUNTRY MUSIC Association's Entertainer of the Year Award.

Making her film debut in the 1980 hit comedy "9 to 5," Dolly earned rave reviews for her performance and an Oscar nomination for writing the title tune, along with her second and third Grammy Awards. Roles in "Steel Magnolias," "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," "Rhinestone," and "Straight Talk" followed. Dolly saw a cherished dream become a reality in 1986 with the opening of her own theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Dolly is the composer and lyricist for the Broadway musical adaptation of "9 to 5." It opened on Broadway in 2009, starring Allison Janney, Stephanie J. Block, and Megan Hilty.

Squarespace empowers millions of dreamers, makers, and doers by providing them with the tools they need to bring their creative ideas to life. On Squarespace's dynamic all-in-one platforms, customers can claim a domain, build a website, sell online, and market a brand. Our suite of products combines cutting-edge design and world-class engineering, making it easier than ever to establish and own your online presence.






