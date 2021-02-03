glimmers Announce New EP 'Worlds Apart'





On Worlds Apart, glimmers vocalist Maggie Schneider shares, "This EP means a lot to all of us because it represents two years of hard work. It is a concept record, from the very first song to the last. Each of the five songs follows the progression of a relationship, as well as the stages of heartbreak: love, loss, denial, bargaining, hope, and acceptance. Will our characters get back together? Or will they remain worlds apart? It's up to you to decide.



We decided to create a music video for each of the songs to follow this story, with each piece connecting to each other as the next episode of the relationship. Our videographer and great friend Deanna Elise brought these songs to life, and created the story with Maggie. Altogether, all five music videos create a short film, inspired by our favorite 90s and 2000s romance movies."



Along with the EP announcement, glimmers has shared their new single "No Good at Goodbyes" featuring Nick Pena of lostbody. The emotional duet would sound right at home in any coming-of-age movie, telling the story of a relationship on the brink of collapse.



