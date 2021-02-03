Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 03/02/2021

Indii G. Shares New Track 'Drifting'

Indii G. Shares New Track 'Drifting'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-talented, lo-fi hip-hop rapper, Indii G shares his new single "Drifting." The vibey lo-fi hip-hop track featuring minimalist guitars and soulful melodies demonstrates Indii's keen ability for producing bedroom indie-pop hits.

"This song is a product of me sitting around feeling nostalgic about my childhood. Growing up and having people that were once so important to you just fade away is still crazy to me," explains Indii. "'Drifting' highlights one person in particular because without her and the times we spent together, I definitely wouldn't be who I am now and I feel she deserves to know that." The video, featuring a treatment written by Indii and directed by Aaron Marsh, attempts to recreate those special moments while juxtaposing them with the representation of absence depicted with a cat plushie.

A modest rapper on the rise, citing collabs with Powfu and Sadboyprolific Indii G. started making music as a diary, putting his feelings into fruit for hip-hop heads and DIY chillwave enthusiasts alike. With more than a million streams on Spotify, the Louisiana native is building momentum with his velvety echoed layers, infectious beats, and gentle, harmonic vocals. Since his start in 2016, his diary has blossomed into an EP and over a dozen singles including "Secrets," and "Story's End."






Most read news of the week
Americana-Folk Singer/Songwriter Hope Dunbar To Release New Album "Sweetheartland," On April 2, 2021
Hailey Whitters Releases New Song "Glad To Be Here" (Ft. Brent Cobb) From Deluxe Album Living The Dream Out February 26
Celtic-Rock Trailblazers Storm Seeker Release 'Guns Don't Cry' LP, Present New Videos Plus 'Wellermen' Sea Shanty
Benny Blanco, Marshmello & Vance Joy Debut "You" Song + Music Video Out Now
Khalil Ismail Promotes Healing With Musical Time Capsule Song Highlighting #blacklivesmatter Experience
Genus Ordinis Dei Reveal "Judgement", Episode 6 From Glare Of Deliverance
Spartan Records Announces Re-Issue Of "In Passing"- The 90's Classic From Seminal Midwest Emo Band The Farewell Bend
Morcheeba Announce New Album 'Blackest Blue' Due May 14th Share Video For First Single 'Sounds Of Blue'
Tones And I Shares Jonas Blue Remix Of "Fly Away"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0285759 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013487339019775 secs