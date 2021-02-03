Acrisure, Russell Wilson & Ciara Form Joint Venture, Evolution Advisors, LLC



"Acrisure is committed to making a difference and we look forward to working alongside Russell and Ciara. Our interests could not be more aligned. Acrisure's deep insurance, financial and technology expertise will help to address the risk problems faced by minority-owned businesses and diverse communities across the U.S.," said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Acrisure. "Along with their broad cultural impact, we're proud to align with Russell and Ciara's belief that everyone should have the opportunity to grow in a healthy and positive way. Insurance and financial services are an essential piece of personal and commercial success, so we're excited to bring bold strategies to a broad and diverse client base."



Said Russell Wilson and Ciara: "We're excited to partner with Acrisure on this venture. We believe in the power of ownership and our hope is that through this partnership, we can help create a path for diverse communities to build up their own businesses and infrastructure. It's always been important for us to give back to the community and now, more so than ever, we recognize that minority-owned businesses need to be afforded more opportunities."



The joint venture will immediately focus on providing greater access and more effectively distributing insurance products to minority-owned enterprises, including Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified businesses. Over the past 10 years, MBE's accounted for more than 50 percent of the two million new businesses started in the United States and created 4.7 million jobs, according to the Senate Committee on Small Business. There are now more than four million minority-owned companies in the United States, with annual sales totaling close to $700 billion.



"There is no more important mission than investing in, and supporting businesses that promote equality. We are honored to partner with Russell Wilson and Ciara, who are each unmatched in their respective fields and committed along with Acrisure to providing opportunities for diverse communities," said Tull. "Acrisure is a disruptive, global powerhouse that is a cut above its competitors and uniquely positioned to rise to this occasion, and I am proud to be part of an effort to redefine financial service access for minority business owners."



Acrisure is the fastest growing and among the 10 largest insurance distribution platforms in the world. The Company is forming the next-generation distribution model by combining state-of-the-art tech and one of the largest data sets of any insurance broker with the financial strength, expertise, and entrepreneurial energy of a start-up. The joint venture being announced today will take immediate advantage of Acrisure's differentiated technology, data, and analytics capabilities to identify new insurance opportunities for minority-owned businesses.



Additionally, the joint venture will also seek to make a specific impact through community-focused efforts, building on Wilson and Ciara's work through their Why Not You Foundation, and Acrisure's philanthropic focus on children's health.



Russell Wilson's dedication to excellence is exemplified as an elite quarterback in the NFL, an innovative entrepreneur, and community leader. Growing up in VA, Wilson developed a love for football at a young age. His determination through high school and college led to being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. During his first eight seasons, Wilson has led his team to the most wins in the team's NFL history, including a Super Bowl win in 2013. Off the field, Russell's leadership, passion, and business acumen have resulted in assembling an impressive and diverse portfolio of business ventures. Wilson also heads Seattle-based West2East, a brand management, creative content, and production company, in addition to Why Not You Productions, with Ciara, which focuses on scripted and unscripted film, television, and digital content projects. He has landed major endorsements and global ambassadorships with several companies including Nike, Wilson's Sporting Goods, Alaska Airlines, and Bose; and he and



