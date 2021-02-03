78th Annual Golden Globe Award Nominees Announced

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, six-time Golden Globe
Award winner, Sarah Jessica
Parker, and Golden Globe
winner, Taraji P. Henson, announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe
Awards on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Parker and Henson appeared live on NBC News "Today," to reveal a select number of categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series, Best Performance by an Actress, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Director, and more.
Award-winning comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return for their fourth time to host the ceremony, celebrating the best in film and television. The first-ever bicoastal telecast will feature Fey at New York's famed Rainbow
Room and Poehler at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Nominees will join throughout the evening's three-hour show from locations across the world. The Golden Globes airs live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.
TELEVISION
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"
Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"
Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"
Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"
Elle Fanning - "The Great"
Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama
Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
Al Pacino - "Hunters"
Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama
Olivia
Colman - "The Crown"
Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"
Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
Laura
Linney - "Ozark"
Sarah
Paulson - "Ratched"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"
Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"
Hugh Grant
- "The Undoing
"
Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True"
Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"
Daisy
Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"
Shira Haas - "Unorthodox
"
Nicole
Kidman - "The Undoing
"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit"
Best Television Series Drama
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Ratched"
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
"Normal People"
"The Queen's Gambit"
"Small Axe"
"The Undoing
"
"Unorthodox
"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter
- "The Crown"
Julia Garner - "Ozark"
Annie
Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"
Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega - "Small Axe"
Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"
Daniel
Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jim Parsons - "Hollywood
"
Donald Southerland - "The Undoing
"
Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
"Emily in Paris"
"The Flight Attendant"
"Schitt's Creek"
"The Great"
"Ted Lasso"
FILM
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"Hamilton"
"Music
"
"Palm Springs"
"The Prom"
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
"The Father"
"Mank"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial of the Chicago
7"
Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language
"Another Round," Denmark
"La Llorona," Guatamela/France
"The Life Ahead," Italy
"Minari," USA
"Two of Us," France/USA
Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
Jack Fincher - "Mank"
Aaron
Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago
7"
Florian Zeller, Christopher
Hampton - "The Father"
Chloe
Zhao - "Nomadland"
Best Original Song -- Motion Picture
"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black
Messiah"
"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago
7"
"IO SI (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead"
"Speak Now
" - "One Night in Miami"
"Tigers & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago
7"
Daniel
Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black
Messiah"
Jared Leto - "The Little
Things"
Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"
Leslie
Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami"
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn
Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia
Colman - "The Father"
Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian"
Amanda
Seyfried - "Mank"
Helena Zengel - "News of the World"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James
Corden - "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda
- "Hamilton"
Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David
Copperfield"
Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"
Best Motion Picture -- Animated
"The Croods: A New Age"
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Chadwick Boseman, - "Ma Rainey's Black
Bottom"
Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"
Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
Gary Oldman - "Mank"
Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black
Bottom"
Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa
Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances
McDormand - "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Maria
Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Kate Hudson - "Music
"
Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"
Rosamund Pike - "I Care A Lot"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James
Corden - "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda
- "Hamilton"
Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David
Copperfield"
Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"
Best Director
-- Motion Picture
David
Fincher - "Mank"
Regina
King - "One Night in Miami"
Aaron
Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago
7"
Chloe
Zhao - "Nomadland"
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
Best Original Score
"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat
"Tenet" (Warner Bros.) - Ludwig Göransson
"News of the World" (Universal Pictures) - James
Newton Howard
"Mank" (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
"Soul" (Pixar) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste.