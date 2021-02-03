Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 03/02/2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Award Nominees Announced

78th Annual Golden Globe Award Nominees Announced
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, six-time Golden Globe Award winner, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Golden Globe winner, Taraji P. Henson, announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Parker and Henson appeared live on NBC News "Today," to reveal a select number of categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series, Best Performance by an Actress, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Director, and more.

Award-winning comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return for their fourth time to host the ceremony, celebrating the best in film and television. The first-ever bicoastal telecast will feature Fey at New York's famed Rainbow Room and Poehler at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Nominees will join throughout the evening's three-hour show from locations across the world. The Golden Globes airs live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.

TELEVISION
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"
Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"
Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"
Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"
Elle Fanning - "The Great"
Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama
Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
Al Pacino - "Hunters"
Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama
Olivia Colman - "The Crown"
Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"
Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
Laura Linney - "Ozark"
Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"
Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"
Hugh Grant - "The Undoing"
Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True"
Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"
Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"
Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"
Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit"

Best Television Series Drama
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Ratched"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
"Normal People"
"The Queen's Gambit"
"Small Axe"
"The Undoing"
"Unorthodox"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"
Julia Garner - "Ozark"
Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"
Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega - "Small Axe"
Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"
Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"
Donald Southerland - "The Undoing"

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
"Emily in Paris"
"The Flight Attendant"
"Schitt's Creek"
"The Great"
"Ted Lasso"

FILM
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"Hamilton"
"Music"
"Palm Springs"
"The Prom"

Best Motion Picture -- Drama
"The Father"
"Mank"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language
"Another Round," Denmark
"La Llorona," Guatamela/France
"The Life Ahead," Italy
"Minari," USA
"Two of Us," France/USA

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
Jack Fincher - "Mank"
Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - "The Father"
Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture
"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"IO SI (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead"
"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"
"Tigers & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Jared Leto - "The Little Things"
Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"
Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman - "The Father"
Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian"
Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
Helena Zengel - "News of the World"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James Corden - "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"
Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

Best Motion Picture -- Animated
"The Croods: A New Age"
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Chadwick Boseman, - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"
Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
Gary Oldman - "Mank"
Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Kate Hudson - "Music"
Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"
Rosamund Pike - "I Care A Lot"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James Corden - "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"
Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

Best Director -- Motion Picture
David Fincher - "Mank"
Regina King - "One Night in Miami"
Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Best Original Score
"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat
"Tenet" (Warner Bros.) - Ludwig Göransson
"News of the World" (Universal Pictures) - James Newton Howard
"Mank" (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
"Soul" (Pixar) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste.






Most read news of the week
Americana-Folk Singer/Songwriter Hope Dunbar To Release New Album "Sweetheartland," On April 2, 2021
Celtic-Rock Trailblazers Storm Seeker Release 'Guns Don't Cry' LP, Present New Videos Plus 'Wellermen' Sea Shanty
Benny Blanco, Marshmello & Vance Joy Debut "You" Song + Music Video Out Now
Khalil Ismail Promotes Healing With Musical Time Capsule Song Highlighting #blacklivesmatter Experience
Spartan Records Announces Re-Issue Of "In Passing"- The 90's Classic From Seminal Midwest Emo Band The Farewell Bend
Morcheeba Announce New Album 'Blackest Blue' Due May 14th Share Video For First Single 'Sounds Of Blue'
Genus Ordinis Dei Reveal "Judgement", Episode 6 From Glare Of Deliverance
Tones And I Shares Jonas Blue Remix Of "Fly Away"
Teen Creeps Return With New Album 'Forever'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0199909 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011582374572754 secs