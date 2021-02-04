The Walk-A-Bout Release A Special New Cover Of The INXS Single "Afterglow" From Their 20/20 LP Recording Sessions





For more information including tour dates or booking inquiries please visit: www.walkaboutband.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following their acclaimed full-length album 20/20, which has been charting in the top 20 consistently since its release, Aussie-American rock quintet THE WALK-A-BOUT are proud to announce a new cover of the hit INXS single "AFTERGLOW." Written by INXS founding member Andrew Farriss and world-renowned songwriter Desmond Child as a tribute to the late Michael Hutchins, this new arrangement of "AFTERGLOW" by THE WALK-A-BOUT was recorded during the sessions for 20/20. The single is a departure from the band's usual approach, featuring a string trio with solely acoustic accompaniment. The beautiful production and organic feel make for an exciting new addition to THE WALK-A-BOUT catalog.This special new single, paired with a live acoustic rendition of the band's hit song "HERO" as the B-side, releases worldwide on all digital services February 5, 2021 with a limited edition 7" vinyl 45 version available for pre-order at www.walkaboutband.com.Produced by Andrew Michael Bertrand and mastered by Roger Lian, 20/20 is an incredibly diverse record that explores many genres, expanding the scope of the band's classic sound. There is something on the album for everyone. Whether it's alternative rock, world music, funk, or the influence of prog rock, THE WALK-A-BOUT's music is visceral, emotional, fun and socially conscious. The album's first official music video featuring the single " Timeless " premiered online at Skylight Webzine.20/20 has been receiving a great response from fans, media, and radio airplay across the country. With an unprecedented seven singles on the Roots Music Report radio charts at once, the album made it up to #3 on the RMR Alt-Rock chart and #16 on the Rock chart! Exclusive Magazine writes that 20/20 "features ten wondrous new tracks that lovingly embrace such different musical styles as funk, rock, world, Latin, folk, prog and even a dash of psychedelia, whilst maintaining a pop sensibility within each song structure," and that it is "Destined to be a classic." AntiMusic.com writes that, "there is a real kinship here with bands like the Dave Matthews Band, whose fans will really dig cuts like 'Date Nut Porridge' and 'Tale of the Vibe Rider.'"Band members Darren "Sully" Sullivan, Kevin Anderson, Drew Bertrand, and Dave Christian were joined by bass player Keenan Zach for the writing and recording of 20/20, and their collective vision has allowed THE WALK-A-BOUT to explore the outer reaches of music, soul and spirit. This dynamic new collection maintains the band's depth and introspection, delivering a deep and entertaining album with pop appeal. 20/20 was recorded on 14 reels of two-inch tape, a recording method that is reflected in the dynamic sound of this extraordinary release, which is destined to be a classic. THE WALK-A-BOUT has toured along the East and West Coasts throughout 2018 and 2019, and more recently the band received overwhelming reaction to their online album release concert "The Walk-A-Bout Live in 20/20," an unplugged acoustic concert that showcased live performances of their extensive catalog.THE WALK-A-BOUT began writing the material for 20/20 in March of 2019, right at the time when the band began to achieve massive radio success with their album Things Are Looking Up, which consistently landed in Top 20 charts. The album reached #4 on Roots Music Report radio chart and ranked #24 on their Best of 2019 chart, while the singles from the album ranked simultaneously in the Top 5 of the alternative rock singles chart. The video for "That's Just The Way It Goes" had an online premiere hosted by Skope Entertainment and continuous play on over 75 broadcast outlets throughout the summer and early fall of 2018. THE WALK-A-BOUT also released a limited edition 180-Gram Red Splatter Vinyl of Things Are Looking Up available exclusively through their website.To purchase or stream the new single "AFTERGLOW" please visit: https://smarturl.it/TWABAfterglowTo purchase or stream the new live acoustic single "HERO" please visit: https://smarturl.it/HeroLiveTo purchase or stream the new full-length album 20/20 on digital services please visit: www.walkaboutband.com/2020For more information including tour dates or booking inquiries please visit: www.walkaboutband.com



