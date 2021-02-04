S.C.R.D. Releases New Single "Feels Like"





Following up on their Christmas day release of "The Adventures Of", S.C.R.D has now released their new single, "Feels Like". Breaking from what the group released in 2020, "Feels Like" is a step in the electronic direction, with the nuevo disco hybrid house vibes.



In a bid to help the world forget about 2020 and its disasters, S.C.R.D. released their first official album, "The Adventures Of," that has been five years in the making. A collection of talented and accomplished artists and collaborators used their environment and society as inspiration for the stories they tell in this album.



"The Adventures Of" is an album full of short stories in song format. The 14 tracks on the album represent fourteen different stories. When combined, the stories encompass the essence of the last five years and the socio-political climate that has persisted.

In short, the album tracks the changes in society, the artists' own psychological mindset, and emotional changes. The perspectives of the artists have been distilled into fourteen short stories in musical form.



The Christmas day release party for "The Adventures Of" was a huge hit via live stream on Twitch.



The new single "Feels Like" and "The Adventures of" by S.C.R.D. are available on all major streaming platforms as well as YouTube! For more on the artists and the new album, head to the official website. https://scrd.fun/



S.C.R.D. is comprised of duo Sweet Chuck and Ravin Dave, whom the group is named after. They produce and release music under the independent label Trip

Official Website https://scrd.fun/

Youtube https://youtu.be/qc0-SKhCwGE

Youtube https://youtu.be/jtRVRtylMsA

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/7ICx7KYkgxxXFStVvxeyso?si=fXhPsQEgRlqftiN-EPKlBA

