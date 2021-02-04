Richie Uchiha: Hidden Gem Of Gothic Rap And R&B





Richie Uchiha is unique and characteristic in his own way, such that his music and production isn't just beats and hip music to vibe along to but also motivational messages that are poured through his musical compositions. Bringing about much-needed positivity and good energy to this often grim and moody genre, Richie Uchiha is a welcome addition to the genres of Goth and R&B music, set to establish himself among the legends. A true hidden gem, this underrated icon is one whose music takes one back to the roots of R&B music, exploring richness and beauty through lyricism and imparting and expounding on messages that are worth hearing and internalizing.



Richie Uchiha's fresh new tracks and upcoming album will be available on all major streaming platforms on the 29th of March 2021. He is adamant and confident that fans listening to his music will be able to see his finesse and excellence in merging two rich genres meaningfully. Inspiring fans and other indie singers of the genre, Richie Uchiha plans to continue producing tracks that motivate and allow him to grow as a singer and human, soaring towards success.



Richie Uchiha is one of the finest and very few Gothic Rappers. He is a multi-talented individual, having mastered several different genres from R&B to Hip-hop, Pop and others including Rock. Named at birth Cornell Shaw, artist Richie Uchiha is a



Richie Uchiha has been doing music for 10 years. Having struggled and grown immensely, Richie first came under the public's eye when he was 30 years old. Inspired solely by the grace of God and his blessings, Richie is motivated to work hard and create musical compositions that put him on the right path towards success.



Richie is inspired by the songs and music of 69 Eyez, whom he considers a true and authentic gothic band. He is also driven by the music of legends such as Marilyn Manson,

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialRichieUchiha/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/officialrichieuchiha/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf0w86a05boQ4KG4A7CkNbg

SoundCloud https://soundcloud.com/richie-uchiha

ReverbNation https://www.reverbnation.com/richieuchiha New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Up-and-coming artist, songwriter and producer Richie Uchiha is one of the finest musicians of the Rap and Goth genre creating masterpieces through his musical composition which present rich and soulful mixes of Gothic Rap and R&B genres. His diverse album titled "Gothic" is one that was both praised critically and by fans of the genre as being a unique and stunning masterpiece in which he poured his thoughts and soul. Richie is also planning to release a second album titled "Gothic 2" which is set to release later this year- reflecting the grim and relatable mood that the year has been dominated with.Richie Uchiha is unique and characteristic in his own way, such that his music and production isn't just beats and hip music to vibe along to but also motivational messages that are poured through his musical compositions. Bringing about much-needed positivity and good energy to this often grim and moody genre, Richie Uchiha is a welcome addition to the genres of Goth and R&B music, set to establish himself among the legends. A true hidden gem, this underrated icon is one whose music takes one back to the roots of R&B music, exploring richness and beauty through lyricism and imparting and expounding on messages that are worth hearing and internalizing.Richie Uchiha's fresh new tracks and upcoming album will be available on all major streaming platforms on the 29th of March 2021. He is adamant and confident that fans listening to his music will be able to see his finesse and excellence in merging two rich genres meaningfully. Inspiring fans and other indie singers of the genre, Richie Uchiha plans to continue producing tracks that motivate and allow him to grow as a singer and human, soaring towards success.Richie Uchiha is one of the finest and very few Gothic Rappers. He is a multi-talented individual, having mastered several different genres from R&B to Hip-hop, Pop and others including Rock. Named at birth Cornell Shaw, artist Richie Uchiha is a Texas native, having discovered his love of music while working with a group called 1x.Richie Uchiha has been doing music for 10 years. Having struggled and grown immensely, Richie first came under the public's eye when he was 30 years old. Inspired solely by the grace of God and his blessings, Richie is motivated to work hard and create musical compositions that put him on the right path towards success.Richie is inspired by the songs and music of 69 Eyez, whom he considers a true and authentic gothic band. He is also driven by the music of legends such as Marilyn Manson, Prince and Michael Jackson.Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialRichieUchiha/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/officialrichieuchiha/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf0w86a05boQ4KG4A7CkNbgSoundCloud https://soundcloud.com/richie-uchihaReverbNation https://www.reverbnation.com/richieuchiha



