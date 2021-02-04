Bastille ReOrchestrated A New Documentary Film Annouced To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On February 5



It's fair to say the artists that most typically endure are the ones that at some point confound us, or, perhaps most notably, confound themselves.



Exploring themes of drive, motivation, anxiety, and imposter's syndrome, ReOrchestrated is a revelatory and inspiring watch for anyone that wishes to understand what it takes to keep things gripping within the construct of a band format, and the risk-taking required to surprise and enchant both the members involved as well as an audience alike.



From humble underdog origins, through to a number one debut album, Brits and Grammy nods, and huge crowds in arenas and festivals all over the world, Bastille's story pivoted with a career-shifting show at London's Union Chapel during 2017.



In an intimate appearance for charity, rather than simply presenting the band as it was then, Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Woody enlisted a choir and strings/brass ensemble, rearranging and reinventing their entire set-list for the occasion.



And yet, unknowingly at the time, what was to spring from this performance was to flip the band's perspective forever - igniting an insatiable desire to collaborate with an ever-evolving cast of world class, classically trained musicians across a series of increasingly high stakes appearances in globally revered venues, too often destabilising yet ultimately defining consequences.



Sourced from hundreds of hours of unseen archive and all-new conversations recently captured during the pandemic, the film features bracingly honest insights from all four band members plus characters inextricably linked to the group's time thus far. It charts the very beginning of the band's foundations all the way through their three albums to date, via landmark, full orchestra appearances at Royal Albert Hall, Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, and The London Palladium, not to mention the inevitable tensions encountered en route.

