Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies 04/02/2021

Bastille ReOrchestrated A New Documentary Film Annouced To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On February 5

Bastille ReOrchestrated A New Documentary Film Annouced To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On February 5
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ReOrchestrated is a feature-length documentary film featuring Bastille, arriving worldwide via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 5, 2021.
It's fair to say the artists that most typically endure are the ones that at some point confound us, or, perhaps most notably, confound themselves.

Exploring themes of drive, motivation, anxiety, and imposter's syndrome, ReOrchestrated is a revelatory and inspiring watch for anyone that wishes to understand what it takes to keep things gripping within the construct of a band format, and the risk-taking required to surprise and enchant both the members involved as well as an audience alike.

From humble underdog origins, through to a number one debut album, Brits and Grammy nods, and huge crowds in arenas and festivals all over the world, Bastille's story pivoted with a career-shifting show at London's Union Chapel during 2017.

In an intimate appearance for charity, rather than simply presenting the band as it was then, Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Woody enlisted a choir and strings/brass ensemble, rearranging and reinventing their entire set-list for the occasion.

And yet, unknowingly at the time, what was to spring from this performance was to flip the band's perspective forever - igniting an insatiable desire to collaborate with an ever-evolving cast of world class, classically trained musicians across a series of increasingly high stakes appearances in globally revered venues, too often destabilising yet ultimately defining consequences.

Sourced from hundreds of hours of unseen archive and all-new conversations recently captured during the pandemic, the film features bracingly honest insights from all four band members plus characters inextricably linked to the group's time thus far. It charts the very beginning of the band's foundations all the way through their three albums to date, via landmark, full orchestra appearances at Royal Albert Hall, Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, and The London Palladium, not to mention the inevitable tensions encountered en route.
The film is co-directed by long-time band collaborator Tom Middleton and Toby L (Foals - 'Rip Up The Road'), an Up The Game film produced in association with Crooked Cynics, EMI and Amazon Music.






Most read news of the week
Americana-Folk Singer/Songwriter Hope Dunbar To Release New Album "Sweetheartland," On April 2, 2021
Khalil Ismail Promotes Healing With Musical Time Capsule Song Highlighting #blacklivesmatter Experience
Morcheeba Announce New Album 'Blackest Blue' Due May 14th Share Video For First Single 'Sounds Of Blue'
Benny Blanco, Marshmello & Vance Joy Debut "You" Song + Music Video Out Now
Fused By Defiance Release Official Music Video For "Cancel Culture"
Universal Edition Revolutionises The Worldwide Music Market: "scodo" Goes Online And Enables Composers Worldwide To Publish Sheet Music In A New Way
Lee Brice Headlining Latest Songwriters' Café With Whitney Duncan And Teddy Robb To Benefit Families Of Our Country's Fallen Heroes
Sam Grow Signs With APA Nashville; Releases New Single "This Town," On February 12, 2021
Sarah Tromley Gets Ready For Her First Digital Music Festival And Virtual Tour


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0228789 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015838146209717 secs