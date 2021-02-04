Billboard V.P Leila Cobo Releasing Decoding "Despacito:" An Oral History Of Latin Music





Among many accolades, Leila received the 2020 "Wonder Women of Latin Music" award from the LAMC; the "Music New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Decoding "Despacito," tracks the stories behind the biggest Latin hits of the past fifty years and is reported on and written by Leila Cobo, Billboard's V.P. of Latin Music and the world's ultimate authority on popular Latin music. From the Salsa born and bred in the streets of New York City, to Puerto Rican Reggaetón and bilingual chart-toppers, this rich oral history is a veritable treasure trove of never-before heard anecdotes and insight from a who's who of Latin music artists, executives, observers, and players. Their stories, told in their own words, take you inside the hits, to the inner sanctum of the creative minds behind the tracks that have defined eras and become hallmarks of history. The book is out March 2nd and has already received positive feedback with the Kirkus Review stating it is "an entertaining oral history of the songs that put Latin culture on the map."FEATURING THE STORIES BEHIND SONGS BY: Shakira; Daddy Yankee; Marc Anthony; Enrique Iglesias with Descemer Bueno and Gente De Zona; Luis Fonsi with Daddy Yankee; J Balvin with Willy William Rosalía, José Feliciano; Los Tigres Del Norte; Julio Iglesias; Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine; Willie Colón; Juan Luis Guerra; Selena; Los Del Río; Carlos Vives; Elvis Crespo; Ricky Martin; Santana.A Fulbright scholar from Cali, Colombia, Leila Cobo is VP/Latin Industry Lead for Billboard as well as a classical pianist, successful novelist and biographer. Her newest book, Decoding Despacito: An Oral History of Latin Music (Pre-order here) will be published on Penguin Random House in Spanish and English.Leila is one of the world's leading experts in Latin music. Under her tenure, Billboard has become the single, most read source of Latin music in the world, with Billboard's Latin content garnering over 2 million unique visits per month on Billboard.com. Leila also programs the yearly Billboard Latin Music Week, the most prestigious and largest gathering for the industry in the world.Among many accolades, Leila received the 2020 "Wonder Women of Latin Music" award from the LAMC; the "Music Industry Trailblazer" award from the TJ Martell foundation in 2019: and was named an inaugural "Leading Latin Lady" by the Latin Grammys in 2017. Last year, she was one of Hola! Magazine's 50 Most Influential Women. She was also named Mujer Imagen by Imagen Magazine and one of the top 25 Latin Women in Media by Latina Magazine.



