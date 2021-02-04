Rapper Lil Baby Stars In The Brand's "Spotlight" Super Bowl Commercial, Inspiring Consumers To 'Hustle On'





The "



After its Super Bowl premiere, the "



"PepsiCo has always seen the potential of Rockstar



The new Super Bowl ad available now showcases



"When Rockstar approached me about this Super Bowl ad, I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of it," said Lil Baby. "It's all about the hard work and hustle that it takes to succeed. Some people think I had instant success, but they don't understand how hard I worked. I know what it's like to fall flat and how it feels when your energy is tapped. I still hustle every day to make my music and share it with my fans. Rockstar



Grammy-nominated New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rockstar Energy Drink is shining a light on hustlers around the world in a new thirty-second advertisement airing during the Super Bowl LV pre-game show. Featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Baby, the TV spot is the brand's first Super Bowl appearance.The " Spotlight " television commercial marks a pivotal moment for Rockstar Energy, which was acquired by PepsiCo last year as it expands in the global, fast-growing energy category. The brand is introducing new creative, fresh packaging, and dialed-up digital components, including brand website and social channels, as well as flavor innovations and new stars joining the Rockstar Energy ambassador family. The portfolio-wide, global visual refresh was created in- house by PepsiCo's Global Design team and features a more modern and timeless star logo.After its Super Bowl premiere, the " Spotlight " campaign rolls out on multiple platforms during the first quarter of 2021, with additional activations planned throughout the year."PepsiCo has always seen the potential of Rockstar Energy as a cultural leader," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of the Energy Category. "2021 will be a pivotal moment for the brand as it deepens its cultural connections in the worlds of music and sports. Super Bowl is just the start of several milestone moments where we'll be reenergizing not only Rockstar Energy's core fans, but also a whole new group of energy drinkers, as we celebrate the journey of those who put in the work. Energy beverages have unlimited potential for us, and this is only the beginning."The new Super Bowl ad available now showcases Lil Baby illuminated by a bright spotlight. As he shares his journey of how he had to grind to shine, the spotlight catches those around him who also are on their path to stardom, including Rockstar Energy pro skateboarder Chris Joslin, and gaming icon and 100 Thieves founder and CEO, Nadeshot. The spot also features emerging cultural influencers and local heroes - including a barber, tattoo artist, and first responder - showing the importance of hustle at all levels. The spot was created and directed by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, and Grammy-winning director Dave Meyers."When Rockstar approached me about this Super Bowl ad, I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of it," said Lil Baby. "It's all about the hard work and hustle that it takes to succeed. Some people think I had instant success, but they don't understand how hard I worked. I know what it's like to fall flat and how it feels when your energy is tapped. I still hustle every day to make my music and share it with my fans. Rockstar Energy helps me do that."Grammy-nominated Lil Baby has been one of the most dominant and critically acclaimed names in rap since his first release in 2017. This February, he released My Turn, which entered The Billboard 200 at #1, hovered in the Top 5 for 15 weeks, and then returned to #1 three months later. The album was the #1 Streamed and #1 selling album of any genre for 2020. In 2021, Baby's catalog reached 21 billion global streams, had five consecutive #1 songs on urban radio, won the BET Award for Best New Artist, named Vevo's Top Performing Hip-Hop Artist of 2020, named MVP on Rap Caviar. He won the top award of Global Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards. The Bigger Picture" was nominated for two Grammy's for Best Rap Performance & Best Rap Song.



