At 3.5 Million+ Streams, Country Star Laurie Leblanc Longs For "Another Night Like This"



"Imagine a warm summer night, the kind when fireworks and butterflies are ever so present, and you just don't want it to end," the Bouctouche, New Brunswick-based artist muses. "It may be your first love, or it may be 'the one'...

"And if we're lucky, it happens to us once in our lifetime."



Adding to his 3.5 Million+ streams across platforms, the song is the latest to land from Laurie LeBlanc's most recent full-length offering, When It's Right It's Right (2020).



Best known for his enveloping, all-encompassing east coast Acadian sounds, the album features 10 original songs, each co-written with some of Nashville's top songsmiths; it was produced by multi-Canadian Country



Inspired to push his desire to write in English — and with a loving nudge from his wife and manager, Jeannette, with whom he also co-created another single on the album with, "



"Another Night Like This" was an instant contender when narrowing When It's Right It's Right down to its final track listing.

"I loved this song from the first moment I heard it," LeBlanc recalls. "The writer's description of a magical night between two lovers, blended with a sexy, laid-back energy? I knew right away it would be a cut on the album.

"I wanted this album to have a diverse sound, but it's also important to me to make people happy through my music," he continues. "If I can connect with a song, then hopefully other people will too.

"When It's Right It's Right has a little bit of everything I like. There's up-tempo, fun stuff, happy love stories, and even some country rock in there, too. It was hard to choose the final cuts for the record, but at the end of the day I think it turned out just right.

"'Cause… When It's Right It's Right, right?"



www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-g9NDiVas0&feature=youtu.be

open.spotify.com/track/46Y3Bzd5Y9o513czWLPpw1

www.Twitter.com/ThatEricAlper

www.Facebook.com/EricAlperPR

www.Instagram.com/ThatEricAlper

