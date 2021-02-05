Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 05/02/2021

Rita Ora Announces Her New EP 'Bang'

Rita Ora Announces Her New EP 'Bang'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 'How To Be Lonely' star has unveiled her brand new EP, to be released on February 12, which promises a "mix of modern pop, 80s and 90s club culture and floor-filling house".
She said: "I'm always looking to develop creative connections with other artists. It's amazing how much technology allowed our connection to shine through. Music truly is a universal language, and this EP is proof that the creative process has the power to transcend any obstacle that separates us."

Her collaborator Imanbek added: "It was really fun to work with on the project in such a creative way. The project brought us together not only creatively but personally and that was a great experience."
And the EP is led by single 'Big', which features David Guetta and Gunna. Other tracks include 'Bang Bang', 'The One' and 'Mood' with Australian rapper KHEA.

Meanwhile, Rita previously explained that she wanted to "come face-to-face" with "a bit of a challenge" on her upcoming third album, revealing fans can expect a totally different experience on her follow-up to 2018's 'Phoenix' as she had a desire to experiment.
She said: "People have been coming to studio sessions from all over the world. I've been working on this now for the past two year on-and-off. I have plans for this third album to be something I've never done before and I really want to experiment and come face-to-face with a bit of a challenge. So there are writers I've never worked with before and live instrumentation."






