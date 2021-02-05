Alice Cooper Releases New Track 'Social Debris'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The legendary Alice Cooper
celebrates his birthday - and proves he is still one of the best and most relevant rock artists. In celebration, Alice Cooper
is releasing "Social Debris" from his upcoming studio album Detroit
Stories on Thursday
night.
The track is released digitally and it is accompanied by an official music video.
To celebrate the special occasion in style, Alice Cooper
has decided to offer "Social Debris" as free download for 24 hours from the artist's website www.alicecooper-detroitstories.com.
"The single "Social Debris" is a gift to Detroit, to my fans and to myself", says Alice Cooper. "The track was written by the original Alice Cooper
band.
We never thought that we would ever fit in; the Alice Cooper
band didn't fit in with anybody, because we were doing things that no other band did. We didn't fit in with the folk scene, we didn't fit in with the metal scene, we really didn't fit in with anything that was going on at that time. We just always felt like we were outsiders. We felt like we were social debris, we were in our own little world. So "Social Debris" was just the original band writing a song about us, essentially. And it came out sounding like it belonged into 1971. That's just the original band - you can't change that, it's great."
Detroit
Stories, Alice's upcoming new album, is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit
rock.
"Detroit was Heavy
Rock central then," explains Alice, "You'd play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn't be a soft-rock band or you'd get your ass kicked."
"Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield," he says, "San Francisco had the Grateful Dead
and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet
Underground. But Detroit
was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit
was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper
guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit
was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit... we were home."
50 years later, Alice and Ezrin have united in Detroit
with their Detroit
friends to record Detroit
Stories, Cooper's new album.