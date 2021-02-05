Para Lia 'Gone With The Flow' LP Gets Vinyl And CD Release



Ahead of that, the band presented a joint virtual exhibition with artist Louis Renzoni and two invigorating singles - 'My Muse' and 'Riders On The Dike'.



'Gone With The Flow' is the band's second album and title of a new online mixed art exhibition. With 11 new tracks on offer, its core themes are the muse and the continual struggle with that relationship, explored amidst layers of sound and arrangements that continually swing from light to dark.



Originally from Falkenberg, Para Lia is an indie rock duo, now based in Cottbus (near Berlin). Influenced by the rhythms and tones of '90s alt-rock and the synth density of '80s darkwave, their own sound blends melodic guitars, along with distinctive lead guitar and resonant synths.



Comprised of René Methner (all instruments and vocals) and Cindy Methner (backing vocals), their band name was born of their love for Greece, with para lia, (παραλία) meaning "coast" or "beach" in Greek - a name full of mystery but optimism, which both has history and evokes a balance of the masculine and feminine.



Para Lia burst onto the underground music scene with their widely-praised debut album 'Soap Bubble Dreams' and 'Hawk Hill' EP in 2019, the band 's music has garnering comparisons ranging from J Mascis, The Cure, Phillip Boa and the Voodoo Club and Arcade Fire to The Mission, The Last Shadow Puppets, Sebadoh and Editors.



Methner's conversations with artist Louis Renzoni blossomed into not only a friendship, but also a mixed art exhibition. Originally destined for a New York gallery until the global pandemic took hold, their collaborative virtual exhibition is a celebration of their work, the release of brand new music, complemented by Renzoni's artwork. An immersive experience, each exhibit is fully interactive.



As of February 12, the 'Gone With The Flow' LP will be available on vinyl, CD and digitally - via Bandcamp. It can also be found on Spotify and Apple Music. It can also be beautifully explored through the Para Lia / Louis Renzoni virtual exhibition at https://www.sophisticatedape.com/gone-with-the-flow-exhibition



Lyrics and music by René Methner

Mixed and produced by René Methner

Mastered by

Cover artwork by Louis Renzoni

Cover design by John Farley, SPR Designs

René Methner - lyrics and music, vocals, all instruments

Cindy Methner - vocals



Fady Haddad (USA) - synth and vocals on 'Children Of The Flood', synth on 'Fire (My Chemical Imbalance),

