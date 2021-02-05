Gypsy Pistoleros Release New Single 'Lost In A Town Called Nowhere!' From The Brand New Album 'The Mescalito Vampires'



Described as the Album they always promised to make, this release see's GYPSY PISTOLEROS fully embracing their fiery flamenco/rumba passion & crossover punk Rock n Roll leanings! Latin Rock's Appetite for Destruction, 'The Mescalito Vampires' is here!



Gypsy Pistoleros are best described as being the ideal house band for the fictitious Titty Twister bar of Rodriguez's From Dusk till Dawn. Between the nods to Morricone's tense, tumbleweed atmospheres and the Gypsy Kings' manic Mediterranean energy, a New York Dolls raw glam spark and a surplus of prime G 'n' R attitude, the Pistoleros' sonic style is captured to the full with the release of an album they have always threatened!



Gypsy Pistoleros remain something truly unique and interesting in today's predictable musical landscape. Combining their truly unique mix of flamenco rumba which gleefully collides with old school punk rock 'n' roll riffs in a head on collision. In the best rock 'n' roll tradition, with big hooks, attitude, and sleaze. Yet those flamenco breaks got into your head and refuse to leave - this hybrid rocks.



"The Pistoleros are sheer musical escapism" - Malcolm Dome Classic Rock Magazine



"Gypsy Pistoleros are a thrill-a-minute collection of melodic eye-patch swagger that smells of exotic spices and forbidden concubines. The Gypsy Pistoleros sound like Hanoi Rocks, if



"Gypsy Pistoleros were, and still are, a breath of fresh air. You will never hear another band like this. They are the greatest flamenco sleaze glam band ever. And that's just a fact. If you don't believe me, listen to this." Maximum Volume



"Can you imagine Sleaze, Glam, Hard Rock, Punk and some Flamenco rolled into one with a whole lot of Spanish attitude oozing out it? Imagine no more - The Gypsy Pistoleros will give it all to you, and you will love every minute of it and want to reach for a tequila shot".- ***** Michele



"GYPSY PISTOLEROS have been carving out a unique niche for themselves in the crazy world of rock n' roll. From the New York Dolls to



This mongrel offspring of fiery flamenco/rumba passion and gritty gutter glam, was born roamin' somewhere between Barcelona and Worcester. Standing alone in musical ancestry and sum sound, they are one of those most rare acts who can honestly claim the tag 'unique'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gypsy Pistoleros release a brand new single and anthem for the underdog 'Lost in a Town called Nowhere!' Feb 26th from the forthcoming brand new Album, 'The Mescalito Vampires'! On Golden Robot/RIOT Records out June.Described as the Album they always promised to make, this release see's GYPSY PISTOLEROS fully embracing their fiery flamenco/rumba passion & crossover punk Rock n Roll leanings! Latin Rock's Appetite for Destruction, 'The Mescalito Vampires' is here!Gypsy Pistoleros are best described as being the ideal house band for the fictitious Titty Twister bar of Rodriguez's From Dusk till Dawn. Between the nods to Morricone's tense, tumbleweed atmospheres and the Gypsy Kings' manic Mediterranean energy, a New York Dolls raw glam spark and a surplus of prime G 'n' R attitude, the Pistoleros' sonic style is captured to the full with the release of an album they have always threatened!Gypsy Pistoleros remain something truly unique and interesting in today's predictable musical landscape. Combining their truly unique mix of flamenco rumba which gleefully collides with old school punk rock 'n' roll riffs in a head on collision. In the best rock 'n' roll tradition, with big hooks, attitude, and sleaze. Yet those flamenco breaks got into your head and refuse to leave - this hybrid rocks."The Pistoleros are sheer musical escapism" - Malcolm Dome Classic Rock Magazine"Gypsy Pistoleros are a thrill-a-minute collection of melodic eye-patch swagger that smells of exotic spices and forbidden concubines. The Gypsy Pistoleros sound like Hanoi Rocks, if Hanoi Rocks were sultans and snakecharmers." - Sleazegrinder-Classic Rock Magazine"Gypsy Pistoleros were, and still are, a breath of fresh air. You will never hear another band like this. They are the greatest flamenco sleaze glam band ever. And that's just a fact. If you don't believe me, listen to this." Maximum Volume Music - Andrew Thorley"Can you imagine Sleaze, Glam, Hard Rock, Punk and some Flamenco rolled into one with a whole lot of Spanish attitude oozing out it? Imagine no more - The Gypsy Pistoleros will give it all to you, and you will love every minute of it and want to reach for a tequila shot".- ***** Michele Storm Hairspray Heaven"GYPSY PISTOLEROS have been carving out a unique niche for themselves in the crazy world of rock n' roll. From the New York Dolls to Guns N' Roses via El Bronco the Gypsy Pistoleros have got a stunning TexMex thing going on. Gypsy Pistoleros are the undisputed kings of Flamenco Sleaze"- Pulse Alternative MagazineThis mongrel offspring of fiery flamenco/rumba passion and gritty gutter glam, was born roamin' somewhere between Barcelona and Worcester. Standing alone in musical ancestry and sum sound, they are one of those most rare acts who can honestly claim the tag 'unique'



