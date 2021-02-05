Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 05/02/2021

Jeremy McComb's Swampy Single "Withdrawals," Set For Release Feb. 5, 2021

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville artist/songwriter, Jeremy McComb and writer Dan Olsen, teamed with Swedish songwriter Linnea Lundgren to pen McComb's upcoming country/rock single, "Withdrawals" set for release February 5, 2021. Produced by Nick Gibbens, the song features an intoxicating vocal from Nashville favorite Jonell Mosser. Co-written in the Swedish Archipelago in the Baltic Sea in a home owned by a fifth generation of the Tolstoy family. "Withdrawals" is a grungy uptempo rocker about the can't-get-enough addiction of lust.

Commenting on the new song, McComb said, "The entire process of writing this "Withdrawals" was crazy. We wrote it in the incredible country of Sweden overlooking the Baltic Sea, and it was literally like a dream experience partnering with songwriters from another country. It just goes to show what the power of music can do -- bridging gaps in upbringing, cultures and even learning the differences in slang. I can't wait to get back to Sweden and play later this year."

"Withdrawals" is the first song written as part of a new Swedish/U.S. songwriter exchange to launch sometime next year. McComb plans to return to Sweden in September 2021 to perform at the Live at Heart Festival in Orebro, Sweden.
McComb's weekly podcast, "2Dumb2Quit," described as "An Unflinching and charmingly off-color podcast of Badass people succeeding in Tough industries," posts each Tuesday morning.

Born and raised in Idaho, McComb has been touring relentlessly honing his live performance skills for over a decade. In addition to being a touring musician, he has worked in radio as a music director and tour managed comedy sensation, Larry The Cable Guy. His album/EP releases include "My Side of Town" (2008), which yielded the Billboard charting single, "Cold"; "Leap And The Net Will Appear" (2011); and "FM" (2016). When not on the road performing, McComb is at home in Nashville with his wife Kourtney Hansen who played "Emily" on the Hit TV show "Nashville" and his kids Kennady, Knox & Ryker.






Most read news of the week
Universal Edition Revolutionises The Worldwide Music Market: "scodo" Goes Online And Enables Composers Worldwide To Publish Sheet Music In A New Way
Lee Brice Headlining Latest Songwriters' Café With Whitney Duncan And Teddy Robb To Benefit Families Of Our Country's Fallen Heroes
Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry To Be Released In Theaters By Neon And Premiere Globally On Apple TV+ February 26
DJ Amaze X AG Release A Supercharged New Music Video "456"
Shaheed & DJ Supreme Share Their Struggle In New Music Video "Keep Climbing" Ft. Angie King
Ben Howard Shares Second Track From Forthcoming New Album Out March 26, 2021
Beyonce, Netflix And HBO Lead 2021 NAACP Image Award Nominations
Bastille ReOrchestrated A New Documentary Film Annouced To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On February 5
Acrisure, Russell Wilson & Ciara Form Joint Venture, Evolution Advisors, LLC


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0191281 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010411739349365 secs