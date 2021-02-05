Jeremy McComb's Swampy Single "Withdrawals," Set For Release Feb. 5, 2021





Born and raised in Idaho, McComb has been touring relentlessly honing his live performance skills for over a decade. In addition to being a touring musician, he has worked in radio as a music director and tour managed comedy sensation, Larry The Cable Guy. His album/EP releases include "My Side of Town" (2008), which yielded the Billboard charting single, "Cold"; "Leap And The Net Will Appear" (2011); and "FM" (2016). When not on the road performing, McComb is at home in Nashville with his wife Kourtney Hansen who played "Emily" on the Hit TV show "Nashville" and his kids Kennady, Knox & Ryker. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville artist/songwriter, Jeremy McComb and writer Dan Olsen, teamed with Swedish songwriter Linnea Lundgren to pen McComb's upcoming country/rock single, "Withdrawals" set for release February 5, 2021. Produced by Nick Gibbens, the song features an intoxicating vocal from Nashville favorite Jonell Mosser. Co-written in the Swedish Archipelago in the Baltic Sea in a home owned by a fifth generation of the Tolstoy family. "Withdrawals" is a grungy uptempo rocker about the can't-get-enough addiction of lust.Commenting on the new song, McComb said, "The entire process of writing this "Withdrawals" was crazy. We wrote it in the incredible country of Sweden overlooking the Baltic Sea, and it was literally like a dream experience partnering with songwriters from another country. It just goes to show what the power of music can do -- bridging gaps in upbringing, cultures and even learning the differences in slang. I can't wait to get back to Sweden and play later this year.""Withdrawals" is the first song written as part of a new Swedish/U.S. songwriter exchange to launch sometime next year. McComb plans to return to Sweden in September 2021 to perform at the Live at Heart Festival in Orebro, Sweden.McComb's weekly podcast, "2Dumb2Quit," described as "An Unflinching and charmingly off-color podcast of Badass people succeeding in Tough industries," posts each Tuesday morning.Born and raised in Idaho, McComb has been touring relentlessly honing his live performance skills for over a decade. In addition to being a touring musician, he has worked in radio as a music director and tour managed comedy sensation, Larry The Cable Guy. His album/EP releases include "My Side of Town" (2008), which yielded the Billboard charting single, "Cold"; "Leap And The Net Will Appear" (2011); and "FM" (2016). When not on the road performing, McComb is at home in Nashville with his wife Kourtney Hansen who played "Emily" on the Hit TV show "Nashville" and his kids Kennady, Knox & Ryker.



