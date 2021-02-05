I Am Boleyn - Paris To Berlin





https://open.spotify.com/artist/1tX2U6Uh4Iz8gowpGY5PUn?si=4EsbM2YzTvS4Oxp2in-6eQ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) I Am Boleyn spends her time shuttling between London and Stockholm, working with Swedish based music production collective FMLY STHLM. Influenced by Robyn, Mo, Goldfrapp and MS MR, her take on electro-pop brims with hints of neon lit 80's Berlin bars with a futuristic twist of Blade Runner.I Am Boleyn grew up in St. Petersburg, Russia, went to Oxford University to study history and has been writing songs since she was young.After the release of her first single 'Too Much' she played sold out 'Dazzling' (Daily Mail) shows at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles, Laylow in London and Art Basel Miami.The F9 remix of 'Too Much' charted at number 12 in the UK Club Charts in December 2019.In January 2020 her music video for her single 'Limit of Love' was shortlisted for the London Music Video Festival."It's like taking a sound bath in the bittersweet end credits of every 80s coming-of-age film you've ever seen." Girls are Awesome Dubbed V Magazines 'New Favourite Artisthttps://www.facebook.com/iamboleynhttps://iamboleyn.com/https://www.instagram.com/iamboleyn/https://soundcloud.com/lydiabaylis/paris-to-berlin/s-0Q0QhCLUsk7https://open.spotify.com/artist/1tX2U6Uh4Iz8gowpGY5PUn?si=4EsbM2YzTvS4Oxp2in-6eQ



