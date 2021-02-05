Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 05/02/2021

Ice Cube Releases New Single 'Trying To Maintain' On All Platforms

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, award-winning musician and rapper, Ice Cube, released his latest single, 'TRYING TO MAINTAIN' on all platforms accompanied by an exclusive listening session and lyrical video.

Known for his chart topping hits 'IT WAS A GOOD DAY,' 'CHECK YO SELF,' 'YOU KNOW HOW WE DO IT' and in N.W.A's 'STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON' and 'F THA POLICE,' Ice Cube has earned his reputation in the music industry as a pioneer of gangster rap and legendary lyricist. As a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and having sold over 10 million albums, Ice Cube bolsters his list of powerful songs that reflect issues facing a skewed society with 'TRYING TO MAINTAIN' - an influential echoing of 2020.

"I think this song captures how a lot of us felt in 2020 and now starting 2021. We are all out here trying to maintain some resemblance of normalcy, while also looking for important progress that is generations too late. I have always used my music to point out the realities of our society and I will continue to speak the truth - even when it is difficult," said Ice Cube.

In addition to the single's release, fans will have access to a special listening session: https://youtu.be/uSdosPV2Q_4 and a lyrical video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CdVL-scdpkE
'TRYING TO MAINTAIN' is also available on all major music platforms: https://lnk.to/icecube

Credits for 'TRYING TO MAINTAIN' include:
(O. Jackson, D. Underdue, T. Underdue)
Lenchmob Records
Lyrics By: Ice Cube
Music By: Dee Underdue & Teak "Da Beatsmith" Underdue for Hallway Productions
Gangsta Boogie Music/Universal Music Corp. (ASCAP), Underdue Entertainment Publishing (ASCAP)
Mixed by: Dave "Dizmix" Lopez
Executed by: Ice Cube






