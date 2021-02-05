3 Doors Down Announce The Better Life 20th Anniversary 3LP Box Set Plus 2 CD And Expanded Digital Albums Feature Four Bonus Tracks, Including "the Better Life (XX Mix)"





From the explosive, anthemic vulnerability of the No. 1 Mainstream Rock track "



3 DOORS DOWN frontman and celebrated songwriter Brad Arnold shares, "It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since we released the album that changed our lives forever. It's been a wild ride, and I can truly say we're extremely excited to celebrate The Better Life by playing it front to back this year. I'm really looking forward to rocking and celebrating with our fans this summer. We can't wait to share the new production; it's one of the largest and best looking we've ever had."



3 DOORS DOWN continues the 20th Anniversary celebrations of The Better Life with three opportunities to watch them from the safety and comfort of your living room performing live from Nashville, TN. The "3 X LIVE" PPV series kicks off today, February 5, and will feature the band, for the first time, playing their debut album in its entirety, plus three previously unheard songs from their vault. February 19 "Greatest Hits Acoustic" and March 5 "Greatest Hits Live & Electric" will mark the next shows' dates in the series. The band will vary the setlists for three unique fan experiences.



The "3 X LIVE" PPV series will be streamed and ticketed by Mandolin. Individual show tickets are $20, and the three show bundle is $50. The band will be offering limited and exclusive merchandise packages, including show t-shirts, exclusive posters, and more available during each show. All shows will be available to stream on-demand for 48-Hours from the original date and time. Click HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.



Formed in 1995, Grammy Award®-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band

www.3doorsdown.com

www.facebook.com/3DoorsDown

www.twitter.com/3doorsdown

www.youtube.com/user/3DoorsDownVEVO

www.instagram.com/3doorsdown New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On March 26, 3 DOORS DOWN will release a re-mastered, 20th Anniversary Edition of The Better Life album along with the nine-song "Escatawpa Sessions" as a box set on high-quality 3LP vinyl. The "Escatawpa Sessions," recorded in the band's Mississippi hometown in 1996, features seven demo versions from The Better Life, as well as three previously unreleased tracks. The 3LP box set features a custom lithograph, a six-page booklet with never-before-seen photos and extensive liner notes, and interviews with the band and executives from their label and talent agency. A 2CD and an expanded digital album will also be available. The 2CD and digital album each feature four new bonus tracks including, "The Better Life (XX Mix)," a new mix by Grammy Award-winning Chris Lord-Alge, "Kryptonite (2000 Acoustic)," "Be Like That (2000 Acoustic)," and "Wasted Me (With Harp Version)."From the explosive, anthemic vulnerability of the No. 1 Mainstream Rock track " Kryptonite " to the subversively sinister warning shot of " Loser " and the working-class lament of "Duck and Run" (the album's second and third No. 1's, respectively), not to mention the acoustified wishful thinking of "Be Like That," The Better Life reminded us all that connecting with the power of great music can bring people together in ways other art forms simply cannot. Without question, The Better Life—which went on to be certified 7x Platinum in the United States alone—was the first "best" rock album of the 2000s. Two full decades later, the impact and enduring resonance of The Better Life remains as true and deep as the day it was first heard.3 DOORS DOWN frontman and celebrated songwriter Brad Arnold shares, "It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since we released the album that changed our lives forever. It's been a wild ride, and I can truly say we're extremely excited to celebrate The Better Life by playing it front to back this year. I'm really looking forward to rocking and celebrating with our fans this summer. We can't wait to share the new production; it's one of the largest and best looking we've ever had."3 DOORS DOWN continues the 20th Anniversary celebrations of The Better Life with three opportunities to watch them from the safety and comfort of your living room performing live from Nashville, TN. The "3 X LIVE" PPV series kicks off today, February 5, and will feature the band, for the first time, playing their debut album in its entirety, plus three previously unheard songs from their vault. February 19 "Greatest Hits Acoustic" and March 5 "Greatest Hits Live & Electric" will mark the next shows' dates in the series. The band will vary the setlists for three unique fan experiences.The "3 X LIVE" PPV series will be streamed and ticketed by Mandolin. Individual show tickets are $20, and the three show bundle is $50. The band will be offering limited and exclusive merchandise packages, including show t-shirts, exclusive posters, and more available during each show. All shows will be available to stream on-demand for 48-Hours from the original date and time. Click HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.Formed in 1995, Grammy Award®-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet's many accolades include selling 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including "Songwriter of the Year." Their debut, The Better Life, became certified seven-times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit "Kryptonite." In 2021, in celebration of its 20th Anniversary, for the first time ever, the band will play The Better Life in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits.www.3doorsdown.comwww.facebook.com/3DoorsDownwww.twitter.com/3doorsdownwww.youtube.com/user/3DoorsDownVEVOwww.instagram.com/3doorsdown



