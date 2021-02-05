Luke Bryan Announces Deluxe Edition Of His #1 Album Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)



"We all know 2020 was hard on all levels for many," shared Luke. "Things were put on hold in the entertainment business, but it did allow more time to make music and I'm excited to share these six new songs."



BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE was originally set to release last April, but due to the pandemic the project was moved to August and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, making it Luke's sixth consecutive appearance in the top position. The album became his eleventh top 10 album on Billboard's Top 200 since his first appearance with 2009's DOIN' MY THING.



The album contains current smash single "Down To One" as well as three #1 hits so far- "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight," and "One Margarita," which landed as Luke's 25th career #1 single, has more than 270 million streams.



BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE (Deluxe Edition) - Tracklist:

1. Knockin' Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. One

5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7.

8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. Where Are We Goin' (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)



NEW TRACKS

11. Country Does (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)

12. Drink A

13. Waves (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)

14. Bill Dance (Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)

15. Up (Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson)

16. Floatin' This Creek (Luke Bryan, Chase McGill, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)



BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE was praised by media upon its original release last summer:

Variety - "Bryan, his producers and the songwriters have the creation of earworms down to a science... it's also Bryan's musical vision at its best - using specific details to evoke a cherished way of life."

Billboard - "The title of Luke Bryan's new album, BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE, nods to the humble pleasures of a quiet life, the type of small-town experiences that the country superstar has made his songwriting bedrock, even as he's played stadiums across the United States." Also sharing the album's release after being delayed for four months due to the pandemic, "thankfully returned to beam us back into a simple, straightforward lifestyle."



Next Monday, Luke,



Luke wrapped 2020 as Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s by reigning on their charts with 11 #1s on the Hot Country Songs chart and nine #1s on the Top Country Albums chart during the last decade.



Since his debut in 2009, Luke has garnered 25 #1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54.5 million. Luke has also tallied 14.6 Billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold with four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.



Luke's seven headline concert tours have played for 12 million fans including 36 stadium concerts, 11 Farm Tours, six years of



