The Band Shares Rousing Unreleased Live Version Of "The Weight"





For the first time ever, this concert recording is being released 50 years after it was laid to tape, and will be available as part of the 50th anniversary editions of the band's classic third album, Stage Fright, releasing February 12 via Capitol/UMe in a suite of newly remixed, remastered and expanded packages, including a multi-format Super



All the Anniversary Edition releases were overseen by principal songwriter Robertson and boast a new stereo mix by Clearmountain from the original multi-track masters. For the first time, the album is being presented in the originally planned song order. In addition to Live at the Royal Albert Hall, June 1971, the box set, CD and digital configurations feature a bevy of unreleased recordings, including alternate versions of "Strawberry Wine" and "Sleeping;" and seven unearthed field recordings, Calgary Hotel Recordings, 1970, a fun and loose, impromptu late night hotel jam session between Robertson, Danko and Manuel of several Stage Fright songs recorded while the album was in the mixing stage plus a host of covers.



Ahead of the release, The Band has shared the rousing performance of their timeless song, "The Weight," which comes on the heels off the recent releases of the live version of Stage Fright standout "Time To Kill" and the alternate mix of "Sleeping." All are available to stream now: https://TheBand.lnk.to/StageFrightPR



Exclusively for the box set, Clearmountain has also created a new 5.1 surround mix and a hi-res stereo mix of the album, bonus tracks and the live show, presented on Blu-ray. All the new audio mixes have been mastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering. The set also includes an exclusive reproduction of the Spanish pressing of The Band's 1971 7-inch vinyl single for "Time To Kill" b/w "The Shape I'm In" in their new stereo mixes and a photo booklet with new notes by Robertson and touring photographer John Scheele, who recorded the Calgary Hotel Recordings; plus a reprinting of the original Los Angeles Times album review by famed critic Robert Hilburn; three classic photo lithographs; and a wealth of photographs from Scheele and several other photographers.



As with the acclaimed 50th anniversary collections for



Whereas the electrifying Live at the Royal Albert Hall concert showcases The Band playing as good as they ever did, The Calgary Hotel Recordings, 1970 offer a glimpse into a different kind of performance, the kind of fun, spur-of-the-moment jam sessions that were bound to happen whenever the guys were together in a hotel room or backstage on tour. As Robertson started to run through some of The Band's new songs recently recorded for Stage Fright, photographer Scheele, who was traveling with the group on the Festival Express, hit record on his portable cassette recorder and captured the spontaneous performance late at night on July 3, 1970 in Calgary, the last stop of the legendary tour. The field recordings, which feature Robertson on guitar and vocals with Danko harmonizing and playing rhythm and Manuel joining in on vocals and harmonica, are a fascinating document that lets fans hear the friends letting loose and having a good time together doing what they loved to do.



Released on August 17, 1970, Stage Fright features two of The Band's best-known songs, "The Shape I'm In" and the title track, both of which showcased inspired lead vocal performances by Manuel and Danko, respectively and became staples in the group's live shows. Recorded over 12 days on the stage of the Woodstock Playhouse, the album was self-produced by The Band for the first time and engineered and mixed by Todd Rundgren with additional mixing by Glyn Johns. Coming off the heels of the band's monumental debut and sophomore records, Stage Fright cemented The Band as one of the most exciting and important musical acts of the '60s and '70s. As noted music critic Robert Hilburn wrote in his glowing review for the Los Angeles Times, "Like the first two albums, the new one features a staggering display of musical prowess - superb instrumentation, precise vocals and rich, timeless lyrics," adding, "At least five of the songs, including 'The Rumor,' 'Daniel and the Sacred Harp, 'The Shape I'm In' and 'Time to Kill' rank comfortably alongside 'The Weight,' The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' and a few others as the best things the group has ever done." Stage Fright peaked at #5 on Billboard, surpassing The Band's first two albums, and went gold.



For the 50th Anniversary collection, the sequence has been changed to present Stage Fright with the originally planned song order. "On the album, we used a different sequence to feature and encourage Richard and Levon's songwriting participation," Robertson reveals. "Over time, I pined for our first song order, because it pulls you right into the Stage Fright scenario."



Fifty years on, lifelong fans and those just discovering The Band can experience the album in a whole new way, sounding better than ever, or for the first time.



Stage Fright (50th Anniversary Edition) Tracklisting



CD1; Digital

1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

2. The Shape I'm In

3.

4. Stage Fright

5. The Rumor

6. Time To Kill

7. Just Another Whistle Stop

8. All La Glory

9. Strawberry Wine

10. Sleeping

Bonus Tracks

11. Strawberry Wine (Alternate Mix) *

12. Sleeping (Alternate Mix) *

Calgary Hotel Room Recordings, 1970 *

13. Get Up Jake (#1) *

14. Get Up Jake (#2) *

15. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show *

16. Rockin' Pneumonia And The

17. Calgary Blues *

18. Before You Accuse Me *

19. Mojo

* Previously unreleased



CD2; Digital

Live At Royal Albert Hall, June 1971

(Previously Unreleased)

1. The Shape I'm In

2. Time To Kill

3. The Weight

4. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)

5. Strawberry Wine

6. Rockin' Chair

7. Look Out Cleveland

8. I Shall Be Released

9. Stage Fright

10. Up On Cripple Creek

11. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

12. We Can Talk

13. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever

14. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

15. Across the Great Divide

16. The Unfaithful Servant

17. Don't Do It

18. The Genetic Method

19. Chest Fever

20. Rag Mama Rag



Blu-ray



High Resolution Audio: 96 kHz/24 bit



DISC 1

1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

2. The Shape I'm In

3.

4. Stage Fright

5. The Rumor

6. Time To Kill

7. Just Another Whistle Stop

8. All La Glory

9. Strawberry Wine

10. Sleeping

Bonus Tracks

11. Strawberry Wine (Alternate Mix) *

12. Sleeping (Alternate Mix) *

Previously unreleased



DISC 2

Live At Royal Albert Hall, June 1971

(Previously Unreleased)

1. The Shape I'm In

2. Time To Kill

3. The Weight

4. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)

5. Strawberry Wine

6. Rockin' Chair

7. Look Out Cleveland

8. I Shall Be Released

9. Stage Fright

10. Up On Cripple Creek

11. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

12. We Can Talk

13. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever

14. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

15. Across the Great Divide

16. The Unfaithful Servant

17. Don't Do It

18. The Genetic Method

19. Chest Fever

20. Rag Mama Rag

1LP (33 1/3 RPM)

180g black vinyl (included in the box set and available individually); ltd. edition 180g multi-colored vinyl (available individually)



Side One

1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

2. The Shape I'm In

3.

4. Stage Fright

5. The Rumor

Side Two

1. Time To Kill

2. Just Another Whistle Stop

3. All La Glory

4. Strawberry Wine

5. Sleeping

"Time To Kill" (Original 1971 7" Capitol Single, Spanish Pressing)

Time To Kill

