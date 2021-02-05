Jonas Blue & AWA Kick Off 2021 With House Banger "Something Stupid"





Locked down or not, 'Something Stupid' holds no bars, and with the track firmly grounded in its dance roots, watch it smash its way into homes worldwide. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jonas Blue is back. 2021 is a new year and with a new year comes big plans. Enter the undeniable house banger "Something Stupid." This new hit-in-waiting sees the multi-platinum producer & songwriter return to his dance roots and continue his strong track record of teaming up with rising new talent - this time with hotly tipped RnB artist, AWA.Loaded with dancefloor energy, Jonas has hit the ground running in what's going to be an exciting 12 months. Bursting with euphoria from the off, AWA arms the track with huge melodies that explode into an electric chorus, channeling the iconic synth sample of Robin S' 90s hit 'Show Me Love'. The track is worthy of any club or festival stage and boy, do we need that right now!AWA's exhilarating lyrics document the nervous excitement of early love, tangled up in the feeling of being gloriously out of control, knowing you need to take a step back before saying something stupid.Jonas reflects; "2020 was so hard for us all and I really wanted to come back in 2021 with some positive uplifting energy in my new single. The iconic Robin S sample really gave me that feeling in the studio, and when AWA came in and delivered her incredible vocals, it all came together. I can't wait for everyone to hear this and for 2021 to really start."AWA says of the song; "When I first heard this track, I was so excited to be on it. I'm a fan of Jonas' work and it felt like the right moment for a song like this. We haven't been able to go out in a long time and 'Something Stupid' just makes you want to dance, even if it's in front of the mirror in your bedroom! I think we've all been there - when you get carried away and speak before you think!"Jonas Blue's career to date is astounding and its effect has been felt the world over with his singles collectively having been certified platinum over 120 times around the globe. Amassing an army of instantly recognisable hit singles, with over 12 billion global streams and over 60 million singles sales, Jonas has become a mainstage DJ and pop powerhouse. With over one billion streams last year, joining an elite list of artists including The1975 and One Direction alumni Niall Horan, Jonas' debut album 'Blue' also smashed its way to Gold status. But, with 2021 now in full swing, he's not about to rest on his laurels. A man on a mission, whose sights are firmly set for the top, the launch of 'Something Stupid' is just the start of what is to be an inspiring year of hard graft and perseverance.With over 14 million global streams to date, and being touted as one of VEVO DSCR's 'Ones To Watch' in 2020, it's plain to see why AWA has been labeled "your new R&B Goddess" by Hunger and the "Swedish singer about the conquer the world" by Hypebae. Her debut EP 'cry.baby.' has already spawned playlisted tracks at BBC 1Xtra, Kiss FM, Kiss Fresh & Rinse FM - making this yet another mouthwatering team up.Locked down or not, 'Something Stupid' holds no bars, and with the track firmly grounded in its dance roots, watch it smash its way into homes worldwide.



