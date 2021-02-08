The CEO Of United Music Mafia Sean Whitlow Prepares To Take 2021 By Storm





twitter.com/SeanWhitlow1 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sean "OG Big Sean" Whitlow is a veteran of the game that realizes there is still much more work to do in his career. This isn't to say that he hasn't achieved great success and passed seemingly insurmountable obstacles with ease. OG Big Sean has established himself as a constant player in the game, providing a fresh take on the genre lyrically and providing a great landscape for budding artists to grow over the years.United Music Mafia's focus is on creating and giving exposure to new talent-artists, producers, or DJs. Their objective is to provide artists with marketing and promotional facilities. Artists that collaborate with their label can expect both professional terms and privileges."This campaign is very important for the company. My strategy is to build a buzz for the artists and United Music Mafia. The end state is when I go sit at the table with the majors, it's not just me telling a story. I will show them that they will get more than just an artist and a label. They are getting a team of like-minded business people that can generate capital and success.~ Sean WhitlowMr. Sean Whitlow and his team are preparing to release a series of EPs and singles that feature the artists on the label throughout the 1st and 2nd quarters. The untitled projects that will be dropping are as follows:February 8th - Pound, Jes-BFebruary 15th -GunsmokeFebruary 22nd - Zee BoFebruary 28th - Nulli NullMarch 5th - QuepeMarch 12th - FSOMarch 19th - The Real 9 ShotsMarch 26th - Rich KirkApril 5th - SouljahApril 12th -C-Dub NighaEPs releases are as follows:February 15th Florida Power and United Music MafiaFebruary 28th Corporate Street HustlinMarch 12th CV-19.All dates are tentative. The public will have access to the compilations after the announcement on UMM's social media accounts and website. Additionally, there will be a private session for deejays to log into their zoom (to be announced). All music is scheduled for release on all digital music platforms.The music trend has changed a lot with time. UMM promises a whole lot of fun in the future with more and more concerts, parties, and showcases. Be sure to connect United Music Mafia and Sean Whitlow on all social media platforms and their website.Tour dates:03-12-2021 Evansville, In Club Sin City03-14-2021 Memphis, Tn Club NdigoUnited Music Mafia (sometimes abbreviated as UMM) is the world leader in independent music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content in more than 5 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMM identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMM fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans.United Music Mafia's labels include Convicted Ink Records, Goon Gang Ent., Block Runners Ent., Keep it 200 Records, Work All day Records, United Music Mafia UAE, United Music Mafia Nigeria, Blanch Boi Ent., Flight Light Ent., Red Rose Entertainment, YF Entertainment, United Music Mafia International DJ Coalition, Boss Lady Entertainment, Live Action Ent., Fed Lyfe Ent., THC Entertainment, Hustle Tactics Entertainment and United Music Mafia Radio. UMM's catalog is marketed through distinct division within, United Music Mafia Strategic Marketing (inside and outside the U.S.). UMM also includes 813 United Mafia Music Publishing, one of the industry's premier music publishing operations worldwide, the leading provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. United Music Mafia is a awesome company.unitedmusicmafia.comopen.spotify.com/album/5ZNabwjXYzbdx8XgIvWRLW?si=B-ivWV05S0OMM2R6kS_Aog&nd=1www.facebook.com/unitedmusicmafiatwitter.com/UnitedMMafiawww.instagram.com/UnitedMUSICMafiawww.facebook.com/seanwhitlowtwitter.com/SeanWhitlow1



