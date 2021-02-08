The CEO Of United Music Mafia Sean Whitlow Prepares To Take 2021 By Storm

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Sean "OG Big Sean" Whitlow is a veteran of the game that realizes there is still much more work to do in his career. This isn't to say that he hasn't achieved great success and passed seemingly insurmountable obstacles with ease. OG Big Sean
has established himself as a constant player in the game, providing a fresh take on the genre lyrically and providing a great landscape for budding artists to grow over the years.
United Music
Mafia's focus is on creating and giving exposure to new talent-artists, producers, or DJs. Their objective is to provide artists with marketing and promotional facilities. Artists that collaborate with their label can expect both professional terms and privileges.
"This campaign is very important for the company. My strategy is to build a buzz for the artists and United Music
Mafia. The end state is when I go sit at the table with the majors, it's not just me telling a story. I will show them that they will get more than just an artist and a label. They are getting a team of like-minded business people that can generate capital and success.~ Sean Whitlow
Mr. Sean Whitlow and his team are preparing to release a series of EPs and singles that feature the artists on the label throughout the 1st and 2nd quarters. The untitled projects that will be dropping are as follows:
February 8th - Pound, Jes-B
February 15th -Gunsmoke
February 22nd - Zee Bo
February 28th - Nulli Null
March 5th - Quepe
March 12th - FSO
March 19th - The Real 9 Shots
March 26th - Rich Kirk
April 5th - Souljah
April 12th -C-Dub Nigha
EPs releases are as follows:
February 15th Florida Power and United Music
Mafia
February 28th Corporate Street Hustlin
March 12th CV-19.
All dates are tentative. The public will have access to the compilations after the announcement on UMM's social media accounts and website. Additionally, there will be a private session for deejays to log into their zoom (to be announced). All music is scheduled for release on all digital music platforms.
The music trend has changed a lot with time. UMM promises a whole lot of fun in the future with more and more concerts, parties, and showcases. Be sure to connect United Music
Mafia and Sean Whitlow on all social media platforms and their website.
Tour dates:
03-12-2021 Evansville, In Club Sin City
03-14-2021 Memphis, Tn Club Ndigo
United Music
Mafia (sometimes abbreviated as UMM) is the world leader in independent music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content in more than 5 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMM identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMM fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans.
United Music
Mafia's labels include Convicted Ink Records, Goon Gang Ent., Block Runners Ent., Keep it 200 Records, Work All day Records, United Music
Mafia UAE, United Music
Mafia Nigeria, Blanch Boi Ent., Flight Light Ent., Red Rose Entertainment, YF Entertainment, United Music
Mafia International DJ Coalition, Boss Lady Entertainment, Live Action Ent., Fed Lyfe Ent., THC Entertainment, Hustle Tactics Entertainment and United Music
Mafia Radio. UMM's catalog is marketed through distinct division within, United Music
Mafia Strategic Marketing (inside and outside the U.S.). UMM also includes 813 United Mafia Music
Publishing, one of the industry's premier music publishing operations worldwide, the leading provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. United Music
Mafia is a awesome company.
unitedmusicmafia.com
open.spotify.com/album/5ZNabwjXYzbdx8XgIvWRLW?si=B-ivWV05S0OMM2R6kS_Aog&nd=1
www.facebook.com/unitedmusicmafia
twitter.com/UnitedMMafia
www.instagram.com/UnitedMUSICMafia
www.facebook.com/seanwhitlow
twitter.com/SeanWhitlow1