The Weeknd's 'The Highlights' Project Becomes Most Streamed Album Of All Time On Spotify

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Weeknd
and XO/Republic Records have released a special project curated specifically for his upcoming Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show appearance. Given the vast mainstream audience of the Super Bowl, The Highlights album is a way to present some of The Weeknd's most notable works in one place. While this isn't a "Greatest Hits
" album it does provide a new listener a rich foray into some of the iconic artist's best and favorite work.
In addition, The Weeknd
recently announced the After Hours World Tour. The 104-date global tour will kick off on January 14th, 2022 in Vancouver at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
with stops in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris, London and more, before wrapping November 18th in Glasgow at SSE Hydro. The announcement comes just days ahead of the multi-platinum singer's headlining Super Bowl performance, and also includes a handful of rescheduled dates shifting from 2021 to be a part of the After Hours World Tour in 2022. Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, February 8th at 10AM local time at https://www.ticketmaster.com.
As another gift to the fans, The Weeknd
dropped a video entitled "The Last Meal Before the Super Bowl." In the video, The Weeknd
can be seen enjoying a final feast on the field.
Lastly, to honor the first day of Black
History month, The Weeknd
announced a collaboration with Postmates and their Black-Owned national merchant collection. Postmates users will see the collection of local options at the top of their feed when using the Postmates app. To kick the collaboration off, The Weeknd
chose a local Tampa black-owned restaurant, Mama's Southern Soul Food to feed the frontline healthcare workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood (nearby the Stadium where the Superbowl will take place) who received 150 meals delivered by Postmates, to recognize and reward their tireless efforts to save lives and keep their community safe.
The Highlights tracklisting:
Save Your Tears
Blinding Lights
In Your Eyes
Can't Feel My Face
I Feel It Coming (With Daft Punk)
Starboy
(With Daft Punk)
Pray For Me (With Kendrick Lamar)
Heartless
Often
The Hills
Call Out My Name
Die For You
Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)
Love Me Harder (With Ariana
Grande)
Acquainted
Wicked Games
The Morning
After Hours