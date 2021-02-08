Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 08/02/2021

Saivio AKA Draco Proud Brings Fresh Sound To The World Of Hip Hop With Release Of New Album

Saivio AKA Draco Proud Brings Fresh Sound To The World Of Hip Hop With Release Of New Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earlier in the year, Saivio, also known as Drako Proud, made a promise to drop new music every month of 2021. This February, Saivio is living up to this promise with the drop of his instrumental album, #Immortal. Saivio is excited to share his music with the world and continue making a name for himself. He is a force to be reckoned with, and his skill and talent shine through his new album.

Born Saivio Grove-Butler, Saivio is a Philadelphia producer, audio engineer, and recording artist originally from Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Over the past few years, he has dropped albums, including "Domination" and "Balance" and singles such as"Fell in Love." He also expertly masters other artists' beats and songs. As he and Saivio. LLC were described by a recent Galaxy Sound Studio piece, "Capturing each individual sound and envisioning what it will sound like ahead of time is only part of what Saivio, LLC does for the artists working with them."

Saivio stands for "When (S)erious (A)rtists (I)nvest in (V)ision (I)income = (O)utcome." Since he first started making music and from the time he graduated with his Bachelor's degree in Audio Engineering in 2014, Saivio has worked tirelessly to invest in his vision, build his business, and make great music. With a dedication to hard work, a great sense of humor (his Instagram reels amass millions of views and likes), and a remarkable sense of what makes an amazing song, Saivio has big plans to take Philadelphia and the world by storm.

#Immortal will begin streaming on Spotify on February 5, 2021. Shortly thereafter, it will be available on all major streaming platforms. To learn more about Saivio, please visit his Linktree or Instagram.






