Alternative 08/02/2021

Spartan Records Announces The Signing Of Assertion

Spartan Records Announces The Signing Of Assertion
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Spartan Records will release 'Intermission', the debut album from Assertion on April 9th.
The project marks the official return of drummer William Goldsmith, who ten years ago, walked away from a successful music career that included stints as a founding member of Sunny Day Real Estate, The Fire Theft, and Foo Fighters.

Together with his Assertion bandmates, guitarist/vocalist Justin Tamminga (Blind Guides, Dying Trades) and, bassist Bryan Gorder, Assertion's debut LP, 'Intermission', is real, propulsive, and earnest -- a cathartic experience that proudly does not nestle nicely alongside current bands -- or really many releases at all from the last couple decades. The album conjures more connections to the heady grit and soaring grind of the 90's. Driving guitars anchored by a frenetic rhythm section. A haunting vocal delivery concealing a heartfelt sentiment. Track-by-track, the record builds into a dark and heavy crescendo but unpredictably retreats into delicate and fragile moments in masterful ways.

Goldsmith says, "A decade long journey that started out walking away from music has led me right back to it and the very reason I started - but with a whole new appreciation and respect for it. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of a project that isn't just making music but is a force of nature with an egoless collaboration that is nothing short of unconditional. The gratitude I have for being given the opportunity to release this music is beyond words. Thank you to everyone for your support through all these years."






