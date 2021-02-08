Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 08/02/2021

Grammy Award-Winning Artist Gramps Morgan Releases New Music Video For Runaway Bay

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY award-winning artist Gramps Morgan has recently released the music video for ''Runaway Bay'', Directed by Gareth Cobran and shot in Runaway Bay, Jamaica, the visuals for the video highlights the breathtaking scenery and contagious positive spirit of the local community.

Set on a laid back piano vocal, the acoustic version of ''Runaway Bay'' delivers a calm melody that allows the listener to lose themselves in the lyrics. "Runaway Bay is my love letter to Jamaica. It's about a yearning for home that everyone can relate to''. states the Grammy luminary.

A serendipitous encounter at a Nashville sporting event, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Roy "Gramps" Morgan and Scottish-born multi-platinum recording artist/producer Johnny Reid eventual partnership has lead into a budding friendship and innovative music projects! Produced by Johnny Reid, "Runaway Bay" acoustic version is available on all major streaming outlets and digital platforms, and the video available for viewing on Gramps Morgan official YouTube channel.
''Turn it up, close your eyes and you'll almost feel the sun on your face and sand beneath your feet.'' - Gramps Morgan
Runaway Bay Acoustic https://orcd.co/gmrbac
Runaway Bay Official Music Video https://youtu.be/g71uLWJEok0






