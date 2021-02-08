The Black Moods Reveal Stirring Video For Ballad "Home"





Known for their galvanizing live performances—which have seen them appear alongside acts including The Doors' Robbie Krieger, Shinedown, Jane's Addiction, Whitesnake, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Modern classic rock trio THE BLACK MOODS tug at listeners' heart strings with the touching music video for the ballad "Home" featured on their recent sophomore album SUNSHINE. The video for "Home" (as seen streaming above) shares the emotional struggle of being apart from loved ones due to rigorous touring and recording schedules bands endure with personal private footage from vocalist/guitarist JOSH KENNEDY, drummer CHICO DIAZ and bassist JORDAN HOFFMAN."I wrote 'Home' about being on the road, away from the ones you love and hoping they don't grow up too fast or grow away from you before you get back," shares KENNEDY. "We love touring and being in the studio, but there is a definite sacrifice you make when you do what we do. That is exactly what 'Home' is about."THE BLACK MOODS are a story of success and growth despite a pandemic amidst all odds working against them. Refusing to postpone the release of SUNSHINE-which was recorded by Grammy-nominated producer Johnny "K" Karkazis-the band went full steam ahead, marking several career highlights along the way including their first-ever Top 20 Billboard Active Rock charting single, title track " Sunshine " at #16 and a cover feature with their hometown local weekly newspaper, Phoenix New Times (May 7, 2020). Three additional album singles made the Top 30 including "Bad News" (#24), " Bella Donna " (#29) and "Whatcha Got (#30).In the months following SUNSHINE's release, the band moved their home studio from Phoenix to the Ozarks (where Kennedy was raised) and began working again with Karkazis on their next album in addition to remotely recording a forthcoming single with legendary producer Eddie Kramer (Led Zeppelin, The Beatles). THE BLACK MOODS also recorded a fiery cover of "I Need To Know," originally released in 1978 by one of their most esteemed musical idols, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. THE BLACK MOODS shared their version of the song October 23 across all digital platforms.Known for their galvanizing live performances—which have seen them appear alongside acts including The Doors' Robbie Krieger, Shinedown, Jane's Addiction, Whitesnake, Collective Soul and The Gin Blossoms—THE BLACK MOODS will take the stage at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento this October.



