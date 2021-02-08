Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 08/02/2021

The Staves Release "Failure" Video From 'Good Woman'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Staves, whose new album, Good Woman, was released to great critical acclaim on Friday, have released a live performance video for the album track "Failure". The video was filmed at London's Sunbeam Studios and follows videos for the album's title track and "Satisfied."

"There'd been a hiatus period that we took," Jessica Staveley-Taylor tells Stereogum of the song in an article on each song on the album. "I think I'd been away from it for too long and I felt lots of doubt about myself, doubt about the record that we were working on, doubt about the band and the directions we were all heading in ... And I think that by the time 'Failure' was written, we were back in the studio and feeling better about things, so it's kind of taking those feelings I'd felt during one of the worst times and kind of owning them ..."






