News
RnB 08/02/2021

Gabrielle Announces New Album 'Do It Again'

Gabrielle Announces New Album 'Do It Again'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following her unmasking as Harlequin during the semi-finals of 'The Masked Singer UK', the 'Dreams' hitmaker has unveiled her follow-up to 2018's 'Under My Skin'.

Gabrielle has kicked things off with the release of the lead single, 'Stop Right Now', one of two original songs on the 12-track LP, along with 'Can't Hurry Love'.

The collection also includes her covers of Billie Eilish's 'everything i wanted', Rihanna's 'Diamonds', 'Falling' by Harry Styles and Tracey Chapman's 'Fast Car', which she performed on the ITV competition.

The 50-year-old star said: "I have loved putting my own stamp on the songs I sang on 'The Masked Singer' along with some of my favourite covers and two new songs I wrote.
"The new single 'Stop Right Now' was written with Ben Cullum. It's a song I've wanted to release for a while and I would dance to it in my kitchen. I always felt it needed to see the light of day! I am so happy that day has come. I'm really excited for people to hear this album and I hope they enjoy my take on the covers and the new songs too."

The 'Out of Reach' hitmaker is also set to embark on the 'Rise Again Tour', commencing on November 7 at Salford's Lowry Lyric Theatre.

The chart-topper just missed out on 'The Masked Singer' final, with all of the panellists bar Davina McCall correctly guessing her identity.

After being unmasked, she said: "I'm a very nervous performer and I thought by doing this maybe I can go out of my comfort zone, and it was a great experience."

Gabrielle also admitted to being surprised she'd got so far in the competition.

She explained: "Thank you, the fact I got here, and with the great singers we have in the competition, I'm surprised I came so far so thank you."
'Do It Again' is out on March 5.

The track-listing for 'Do It Again' is:
1. 'Killing Me Softly With His Song'
2. 'Everything I Wanted'
3. 'Falling'
4. 'Stop Right Now'
5. 'Teardrops'
6. 'Proud Mary'
7. 'Bring It On Home To Me'
8. 'Can't Hurry Love'
9. 'Smile'
10. 'Diamonds'
11. 'I'll Be There'
12. 'Fast Car'






