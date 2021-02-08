Gabrielle Announces New Album 'Do It Again'









12. 'Fast Car' New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following her unmasking as Harlequin during the semi-finals of 'The Masked Singer UK', the 'Dreams' hitmaker has unveiled her follow-up to 2018's 'Under My Skin'. Gabrielle has kicked things off with the release of the lead single, 'Stop Right Now', one of two original songs on the 12-track LP, along with 'Can't Hurry Love'.The collection also includes her covers of Billie Eilish's 'everything i wanted', Rihanna's 'Diamonds', 'Falling' by Harry Styles and Tracey Chapman's 'Fast Car', which she performed on the ITV competition.The 50-year-old star said: "I have loved putting my own stamp on the songs I sang on 'The Masked Singer' along with some of my favourite covers and two new songs I wrote."The new single 'Stop Right Now' was written with Ben Cullum. It's a song I've wanted to release for a while and I would dance to it in my kitchen. I always felt it needed to see the light of day! I am so happy that day has come. I'm really excited for people to hear this album and I hope they enjoy my take on the covers and the new songs too."The 'Out of Reach' hitmaker is also set to embark on the 'Rise Again Tour', commencing on November 7 at Salford's Lowry Lyric Theatre.The chart-topper just missed out on 'The Masked Singer' final, with all of the panellists bar Davina McCall correctly guessing her identity.After being unmasked, she said: "I'm a very nervous performer and I thought by doing this maybe I can go out of my comfort zone, and it was a great experience." Gabrielle also admitted to being surprised she'd got so far in the competition.She explained: "Thank you, the fact I got here, and with the great singers we have in the competition, I'm surprised I came so far so thank you."'Do It Again' is out on March 5.The track-listing for 'Do It Again' is:1. 'Killing Me Softly With His Song'2. 'Everything I Wanted'3. 'Falling'4. 'Stop Right Now'5. 'Teardrops'6. 'Proud Mary'7. 'Bring It On Home To Me'8. 'Can't Hurry Love'9. 'Smile'10. 'Diamonds'11. 'I'll Be There'12. 'Fast Car'



