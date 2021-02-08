Tom Jones Announces Pre-Order For New Album 'Surrounded By Time' Out April 23



"This song is powerful at any age," explains Tom Jones. "It's about having confidence in who you are. Particularly during this time of a pervasive, boundless media that can wield so much influence, it's more important than ever to know and be strong in your own self."



Entering his seventh decade as a recording artist, "No Hole In My Head" and recent predecessor "Talking Reality Television Blues" depict a narrative that not only traces an incredible career but also reveals a universal relevance to a diverse contemporary audience.



Coupled with a video that features an impassioned



Co-produced by Ethan Johns and Mark Woodward, Surrounded By Time marks out new territory with a sonic landscape of outstanding musicianship and a vocal delivery that re-imagines a diverse set of songs of personal importance that have impacted the artist throughout a long, unpredictable but undeniably impressive career.



A decade ago in 2010,



Surrounded By Time tracklist:

1) I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall (Bernice Johnson Reagon)

2) The Windmills Of Your Mind (Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)

3) Popstar (Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam)

4) No Hole In My Head (Malvina Reynolds)

5) Talking Reality Television Blues (Todd Snider)

6) I Won't Lie (Michael Kiwanuka & Paul Butler)

7) This is the Sea (Michael Scott)

8) One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan)

9) Samson And

10) Old Mother Earth (Tony Joe White)

11) I'm Growing Old (Bobby Cole)

12) Lazurus Man (Terry Callier) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the announcement last week of his forthcoming album Surrounded By Time, Tom Jones has released a new single "No Hole In My Head" and its accompanying video. Surrounded By Time will be released on April 23 via S-Curve Records/BMG and is now available for pre-order."This song is powerful at any age," explains Tom Jones. "It's about having confidence in who you are. Particularly during this time of a pervasive, boundless media that can wield so much influence, it's more important than ever to know and be strong in your own self."Entering his seventh decade as a recording artist, "No Hole In My Head" and recent predecessor "Talking Reality Television Blues" depict a narrative that not only traces an incredible career but also reveals a universal relevance to a diverse contemporary audience.Coupled with a video that features an impassioned Tom Jones turning the tables on a mysterious shadowy oppressor, it's a formidable pairing that imparts the nuances of the song that once again portray an artist who shows little sign of slowing up.Co-produced by Ethan Johns and Mark Woodward, Surrounded By Time marks out new territory with a sonic landscape of outstanding musicianship and a vocal delivery that re-imagines a diverse set of songs of personal importance that have impacted the artist throughout a long, unpredictable but undeniably impressive career.A decade ago in 2010, Tom Jones emerged with Praise & Blame - a soul-baring collection that at long last unveiled his musical roots and lifelong affection for gospel and the blues. Garnering the best reviews of his career, he moved forward with Spirit In The Room and Long Lost Suitcase, a trilogy that reaffirmed his unique gifts, his standing in popular music and brought him to an hitherto untapped audience.Surrounded By Time tracklist:1) I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall (Bernice Johnson Reagon)2) The Windmills Of Your Mind (Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)3) Popstar (Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam)4) No Hole In My Head (Malvina Reynolds)5) Talking Reality Television Blues (Todd Snider)6) I Won't Lie (Michael Kiwanuka & Paul Butler)7) This is the Sea (Michael Scott)8) One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan)9) Samson And Delilah (Tom Jones, Ethan Johns, Mark Woodward)10) Old Mother Earth (Tony Joe White)11) I'm Growing Old (Bobby Cole)12) Lazurus Man (Terry Callier)



