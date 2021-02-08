Singer/Songwriter-Producer, Wonho Announces February 26th Comeback





Wonho wasted no time taking the U.S. Market by storm with his solo debut back in 2020, starting with his pre-released single "Losing You," which was dedicated to the fans who thought they might have lost him. Upon release, #WONHO_LosingYou_MV shot up to the #1 Twitter Trend Worldwide; and received notable mentions from publications such as PAPER Magazine, MTV News, Access, iHeart, and Rolling Stone who stated "Performed entirely in English, the sweeping, piano-driven ballad showcases Wonho's delicate falsetto, as he sings about protecting a cherished love despite all costs." Wonho also spoke to Forbes and Teen Vogue about his solo ventures, stating "While these weren't easy moments to face and endure, it was a time that made me think a lot and that allowed me to develop and grow - that was very important and precious for me. I thought of the fans waiting and supporting me … I feel a little more mature, and like I have more to say to the world."



In late 2019, Wonho's fans tirelessly put forth efforts to show him he wasn't alone in this world. Their message was heard globally, loud and clear; with multiple hashtags trending worldwide on twitter for weeks on end, online petitions garnering half a million signatures, fans taking it to the streets of Seoul writing supportive notes, and putting up billboards in Times Square, China and all over the world to support him. As told by Forbes, "...fans had shown their support for the artist by sending the 2017 song "From Zero," a special track co-written and producer by Wonho, to No. 1 on Billboard's World



The release of " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-Songwriter-Producer, Wonho, announces his February 26th comeback; 1st Mini Album Part.2 Love Synonym (#2) Right for Us. This comeback is a follow up to his 2020 debut solo release of 1st Mini Album Part.1 Love Synonym (#1) Right for Me; which topped the Worldwide iTunes Album charts; taking up the #1 spot under U.S. Pop Album Chart, K-Pop Album Chart in twenty different countries including U.S., and catapulting to #6 under the U.S. All Genres Album Chart.Wonho wasted no time taking the U.S. Market by storm with his solo debut back in 2020, starting with his pre-released single "Losing You," which was dedicated to the fans who thought they might have lost him. Upon release, #WONHO_LosingYou_MV shot up to the #1 Twitter Trend Worldwide; and received notable mentions from publications such as PAPER Magazine, MTV News, Access, iHeart, and Rolling Stone who stated "Performed entirely in English, the sweeping, piano-driven ballad showcases Wonho's delicate falsetto, as he sings about protecting a cherished love despite all costs." Wonho also spoke to Forbes and Teen Vogue about his solo ventures, stating "While these weren't easy moments to face and endure, it was a time that made me think a lot and that allowed me to develop and grow - that was very important and precious for me. I thought of the fans waiting and supporting me … I feel a little more mature, and like I have more to say to the world."In late 2019, Wonho's fans tirelessly put forth efforts to show him he wasn't alone in this world. Their message was heard globally, loud and clear; with multiple hashtags trending worldwide on twitter for weeks on end, online petitions garnering half a million signatures, fans taking it to the streets of Seoul writing supportive notes, and putting up billboards in Times Square, China and all over the world to support him. As told by Forbes, "...fans had shown their support for the artist by sending the 2017 song "From Zero," a special track co-written and producer by Wonho, to No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart to help prove his continuing viability and commercial appeal as an artist, songwriter and producer." After months of fan-driven fundraisers, online petitions, Twitter trends and love; Wonho is thrilled to be giving back to his fans. His fanbase's new name is Wenne; and the fandom name represents the special bond between Wonho and his fans, who have been there to support him through the ups and downs. Wonho sings passionately on the track "Coz anytime or place I'd be your shield, when you feel, like you ain't got the fight in you to heal."The release of " Losing You " in 2020 was Wonho's first step forward in his solo career after signing with Highline Entertainment, which is a subsidiary label of Starship Entertainment-the home to K-pop groups including Monsta X, WJSN and Cravity-and houses viral EDM star DJ Soda. Back in April of 2020, Wonho also joined Maverick Management's roster, alongside Britney Spears, Madonna, The Weeknd, and many more big-name artists.



