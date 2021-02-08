Cats In Space Release 'Listen To The Radio' Single And Music Video





A firm favourite cut already, this song accompanied by yet another fantastic video, will ensure the bands' current album 'ATLANTIS' rides through the choppy waves of 2021 and beyond.



The success of the album gathers pace as newfound fans overseas, and indeed on home turf have ensured the new album is by far their most successful to date already, with sales reaching record numbers inside the first 3 months of release.



So much so the album amazingly went 'straight to No.1' on the UK's official breakers rock chart' on it's first week of release, and No.53 in the National album chart.



"Thanks to the incredible support of our fans and the live stream show we performed with 'Better than Live' before Christmas, 2020 was our most successful year in terms of sales despite the horrors of Covid-19. It has been yet another magical ride that is not stopping anytime soon"



The band are all poised and ready to hit the festivals this Summer, including two headline appearances, and their own headline tour in the Autumn. Plus there is some very exciting news yet to come on the 'live shows front', and more huge news for the Winter.



Yes 2021 is going to be another very busy year for the mighty CATS IN SPACE, so come 'dive with us' into a brighter future and get ready to rock.



CATS IN SPACE is:

DAMIEN EDWARDS (Jeff Wayne's 'War of the Worlds') - Lead & backing vocals

GREG HART (Asia, Mike Oldfield, Moritz) - Guitars, acoustic guitars, vocals, tubular bells, Moog

STEEVI BACON - (Robin Trower) Drums, percussion, timpani, harmonica, whistles

ANDY STEWART (Moritz) - Piano, electric piano, synthesizers

DEAN HOWARD (Ian Gillan, Bad Company) - Guitars, slide guitar

JEFF BROWN - (Sweet) Bass guitars, vocals



The Cats' Story so far...



CATS in SPACE have caused quite a stir since landing in 2015. With their unique sounds they will transport you back to the heady days of 70's Classic Rock. Think loud guitars and huge drums, walls of soaring multi-layered vocal harmonies, grandiose pianos and unforgettable singable choruses. It's purr-fect!



Touring with legendary rock giants Deep Purple,



They have released two critically acclaimed albums in 'Too Many Gods' (2015) and 'Scarecrow' (2017) which made the UK national top 30 chart and were voted top 10 in the 'Planet Rock album review' of 2017. Reviews worldwide were nothing short of incredible, in fact "breathtaking" as one reviewer put it!



A storming live album, 'Cats Alive!' (2018) was released on all formats including vinyl, to document the magnificent live performance the band delivered at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, thus cementing the Cats as front runners in the UK rock scene.



In 2019, after a year in the making, the Cats unleashed their boldest, biggest and most adventurous album yet, 'Daytrip to Narnia' - the reviews were astounding, the sales were staggering and in turn forced the normally reserved Rob Evans at 'Powerplay Magazine' to state… 'Daytrip to Narnia - Their finest hour, most definitely the album of the year, possibly of the DECADE'.



The 'Narnia Part 1 tour' was a runaway success. Many called it "One of the best shows they had ever seen" and although lead vocalist Paul Manzi left the ship at the end of the tour to venture onto pastures new, it did not stop the band's profile soaring even higher as they ventured into the UK theatres for the first time along with larger venues.



As Paul said farewell, a new cat wandered inquisitively into the bustling



