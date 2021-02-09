California Rock Band Mystic Braves Is Back In The Studio To Record Their 5th Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a short hiatus, indie rock band the Mystic Braves is back in the studio working on their fifth album. Recording at County Line Studio in Malibu, front man Julian Ducatenzeiler and lead guitarist Shane Stotsenberg are collaborating with producer Kyle Mullarky to put out the yet-to-be titled album, which is tentatively scheduled to be released in the late spring or early summer.

As fans eagerly await the completion of the album, they can listen to the series of singles the Mystic Braves have been steadily dropping over the last few weeks. These tracks, which include Quarantine Dreams, Sea Urchin and Holy Man, can already be found on all digital outlets.



The Mystic Braves' fifth album has a slightly new direction. The new LP, according to Mullarky, "pivots into new rhythmic patterns, includes a broader range of references and opens up onto clear blue skies."

"Because of COVID-19, we haven't been able to tour or play live shows, so we are stoked to finally be back in the studio creating music," added Julian Ducatenzeiler. "We are really grateful for all the positive feedback we've gotten from our recently released singles. Our fifth album is set to be our best yet."



The Mystic Braves released their first, self-titled album, Mystic Braves, in 2013, followed by the fuzztone feedback of Desert Island in 2014. The year 2015 brought Days of Yesteryear, with exotic instrumentation. Their fourth album, The Great Unknown, released in 2018, pared down their previous peregrinations, and the fifth album is sure to bring new explorations in sound.

"This is music that is uplifting during a time when it is much-needed," said Shane Stotsenberg. "The fifth album showcases the newest iteration of the Mystic Braves, and we can't wait to share it with the world."



Rooted in the psychedelic music scene of the 1960s, the Mystic Braves, formed in Murrieta, CA, are the embodiment of today's Southern California creativity. Over the last few years, the Mystic Braves have emerged at the front of the garage band revival as a beacon of rock and roll authenticity. Their classic, unforgettable songwriting lends itself to energetic, memorable songs. Listen to the music at https://www.mysticbraves.com.



