Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/02/2021

VanJess Release New EP 'Homegrown'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After months of teasing fans and captivating critics, VanJess releases their highly-anticipated EP 'Homegrown' via Keep Cool/RCA Records. "Among the best and brightest of this new school of R&B" (Heat Rocks), the Nigerian-American sister duo hone in on their glimmering, nostalgic sound to create a cohesive nine-song project that is sure to withstand the test of time.

In addition to 'Homegrown,' out today is the music video for "Caught Up." The toe-tapping anthem features Phony Ppl (Megan Thee Stallion, Joey Bada$$) and a springy Pomo-produced beat that harkens back to classic funk influences. The "Caught Up" music video is a spectacle of luxury and Black Girl Elegance. Styled by Ugo Mozie & Daver Campbell and drawing upon Nollywood icons like Genevieve Nnaji, VanJess proudly puts their Nigerian roots front and center of 'Homegrown.'

'Homegrown' hosts a robust group of collaborators, including KAYTRANADA, Devin Morrison and Jimi Tents. VanJess takes the listener through an alluring sonic journey that weaves through groovy, high energy beats and slowed down, sensual harmonies. From start to finish, a.k.a. from "Come Over" to "Come Over Again," the nine song collection is a showcase of VanJess' elevated vocal and visual stylings—a testament to the incredible heights they've reached since their debut album 'Silk Canvas.'

Come Over
Slow Down
Roses
Curious ft Jimi Tents & Garren
Dysfunctional ft. KAYTRANADA
High & Dry
Boo Thang ft. Devin Morrison
Caught Up ft. Phony Ppl
Come Over Again

Growing up between Lagos, Nigeria, and California, VanJess have brought an entirely new take to contemporary R&B, one that pays tribute to '90s greats like TLC, SWV, and Aaliyah, while instinctually inciting an inimitable style. The sisters cut their teeth online with a string of viral covers, bursting onto the scene with their self-released debut album, a definitive R&B statement, and a smooth, seductive record that took the R&B world by storm.
VanJess have previously worked with KAYTRANADA, Ari Lennox, and Xavier Omăr, to name but a few, and within the past three months have collaborated with some of their most acclaimed peers on songs including "Stickin'" (Sinead Harnett and Masego, who appeared on VanJess' 2018 debut LP), "I Had A Love Song" (Ant Saunders), and "Floating" (Mannywellz).






Most read news of the week
Def Jam Recordings Set To Release Coming 2 America Original Motion Picture Soundtrack On March 5, 2021
Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks And More Join The Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years Of Country Music Special
Gypsy Pistoleros Release New Single 'Lost In A Town Called Nowhere!' From The Brand New Album 'The Mescalito Vampires'
Rapper Lil Baby Stars In The Brand's "Spotlight" Super Bowl Commercial, Inspiring Consumers To 'Hustle On'
Contemporary Jazz Guitarist Les Sabler Finds "Tranquility" On New Album Produced By Grammy Winner Paul Brown
Boston Blues Rock Powerhouse The Freight Release Epic New Single 'Try Me On', Plus New Releases From Rogue Proxy & Tricky Susan
Leverkusen '97, The Latest Release In The Continuing Series Of Classic Allan Holdsworth Live Recordings, Due March 12
No-No Boy Announces The Release Of 1975, Brown PhD Dissertation-Turned-Album Dissecting The Asian-American Musical Experience
At 3.5 Million+ Streams, Country Star Laurie Leblanc Longs For "Another Night Like This"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0188229 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016689300537109 secs