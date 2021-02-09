Singer/Songwriter Dan Ashley Kicks Off The New Year With His New Single 'Now And Then'





"So much of life is about transitions, how we move from one moment in life, one period of life, to the next. It seems to me that one of the things that makes those transitions easier, even enjoyable, is a sense of continuity. What is it that grounds us? What are the values we hold on to? Who are the people who mean the most to us, that we rely on as we move through the transitions of life? I wrote "Now and Then" in that spirit. It's a song about finding comfort by identifying, and holding onto, those threads that weave their way through the past and present of our lives."

"



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana/Country-Rock artist Dan Ashley has released this thoughtful ballad as the latest in what will be a full collection of original tracks from an upcoming album due out in the Summer of 2021. "Now And Then", written by Dan Ashley and producer Bill Bentley is the first release of the year for the Singer-Songwriter, San Francisco television broadcaster, and humanitarian.

"Now And Then" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music. https://ffm.to/danashley_nowandthen

Hailing from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Dan has been around music his entire life and is proud to share his original music which is rich with emotion and authenticity. An accomplished singer, Dan regularly performs with his band of remarkable musicians who have all toured with major artists. Over the years, Dan has opened for major acts including Rick Springfield, Eddie Money, REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, Melissa Etheridge, and Patti LaBelle. He is also regularly asked to sing the National Anthem at a variety of events including the NBA, MLB, college sports, and more. From performing at the San Francisco Aids Walk and the San Francisco Pride Parade to his own foundation Rock the CASA, Dan Ashley is committed to using his notoriety to give back to his community in meaningful ways.




