Apple Music And Foo Fighters Launching 'Medicine At Midnight Radio'

Apple Music
and Foo Fighters
are launching a new radio series - 'Medicine At Midnight Radio' - to celebrate the release of their 10th studio album. The special six-part series kicks off today on Apple Music
Hits.
Medicine At Midnight Radio
will include six hour-long episodes each hosted by a separate band member where they'll explore their personal inspirations, musical journeys, and reflect on the creative process behind the album.
To launch his episode, Dave Grohl tells Apple Music: "We're going to listen to some music. I'll tell you some stories, play you some new songs, play you some songs that inspired me when I was young... kind of take you from the beginning all the way up to today."
Fans can tune in to Medicine At Midnight Radio
every day this week, beginning today (2/8) at 4:00p PST on Apple Music
Hits at apple.co/FFRadio and simultaneously on the band's new limited-run SiriusXM channel, Foo Fighters Radio
(channel 105). Foo Fighters Radio
will also air encores of each show the following morning at 7:00a EST.
Check out the full schedule of episodes below. All episodes will be available on-demand on Apple Music
following their initial broadcast.
Monday, 2/8 @ 4:00p PST - Episode 1: Nate Mendel
Tuesday, 2/9 @ 4:00p PST - Episode 2: Chris Shiflett
Wednesday, 2/10 @ 4:00p PST - Episode 3: Rami Jaffee
Thursday, 2/11 @ 4:00p PST - Episode 4: Taylor Hawkins
Friday, 2/12 @ 4:00p PST - Episode 5: Dave Grohl
Saturday, 2/13 @ 4:00p PST - Episode 6: Pat Smear
Grohl also joined Zane Lowe on his daily Apple Music
1 show last week to chat about the album, performing at the Presidential Inauguration, the group's legacy, and more.