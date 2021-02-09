Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 09/02/2021

DMX's Upcoming Album Will Feature Pop Smoke!

DMX's Upcoming Album Will Feature Pop Smoke!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DMX recruited some heavy hitters for his upcoming album. The Yonkers rap icon is readying his first album in nearly nine years. During an interview with N.O.R.E. for an upcoming episode of his "Drink Champs" podcast, X confirmed that the project will feature "a couple" rappers from the new generation including Pop Smoke.
"That's what type of new I'm doing," said DMX, who never met the late Brooklyn rapper, but acknowledged their similarities. "The growl and everything, I guess it was just a coincidence."

N.O.R.E. joked that Pop Smoke is what you would get "if [DMX] and 50 Cent had a baby." X responded, "But he would have the baby! It would be ours but he would have it."

DMX also revealed that his long-awaited album will feature Griselda Records' own Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, and Westside Gunn.

X's last studio album, Undisputed, was released in September 2012. Back in 2019, he signed a new deal with Def Jam, where he released five albums including his 1998 debut It's Dark and Hell Is Hot.

He's also been in the studio with frequent collaborator Swizz Beatz, who confirmed the Def Jam signing during an interview with "The Breakfast Club." "Just re-signed so it's gonna be a good year for him, God willing," he said. "I just want it to happen so he can go to where he been supposed to have went."






