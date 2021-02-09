Sin Bandera, Camila, Carlos Rivera & Eddy Herrera Bring Love To Tarima TV





The first Latin music concert channel in the United States, Tarima is an innovative media company set up to celebrate music, dance and community. Tarima is a pioneer in the live concert broadcasting industry. It features a wide range of Latin music genres, ranging from Latin pop, reggaeton, merengue, salsa, bachata, ranchera and banda. Tarima also broadcasts exclusive music events, music documentaries, and other original programmes with a strong focus on Latin culture. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tarima, the Latin music concert channel, brings to your screen a very special Valentine's night. The evening features some of the most romantic performers of our time.The concerts will begin at 7 pm (Eastern) and 4 pm (Pacific) with Carlos Rivera and his "Yo Vivo" show. This is a compilation of this talented Mexican artist's best songs. The show goes on with "Romántico", where Eddy Herrera sings his wealth of hits, including some pieces by the Prince of Song, José José.Tarima brings the show to a close with "4 Latidos" from Camila and Sin Bandera, who are among the most successful romantic pop groups both in Mexico and in the Americas as a whole.Tarima TV offers you this gift so that you can share this beautiful day with your friends and family at home.The channel is available in the United States on Spectrum, DishLATINO, Optimum and Suddenlink. It is also available on OTT via Boss TV. In the Dominican Republic you can access it on Claro, Altice and Wind Telecom. More details at www.tarima.tv.The first Latin music concert channel in the United States, Tarima is an innovative media company set up to celebrate music, dance and community. Tarima is a pioneer in the live concert broadcasting industry. It features a wide range of Latin music genres, ranging from Latin pop, reggaeton, merengue, salsa, bachata, ranchera and banda. Tarima also broadcasts exclusive music events, music documentaries, and other original programmes with a strong focus on Latin culture.



