Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 09/02/2021

Sin Bandera, Camila, Carlos Rivera & Eddy Herrera Bring Love To Tarima TV

Sin Bandera, Camila, Carlos Rivera & Eddy Herrera Bring Love To Tarima TV
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tarima, the Latin music concert channel, brings to your screen a very special Valentine's night. The evening features some of the most romantic performers of our time.

The concerts will begin at 7 pm (Eastern) and 4 pm (Pacific) with Carlos Rivera and his "Yo Vivo" show. This is a compilation of this talented Mexican artist's best songs. The show goes on with "Romántico", where Eddy Herrera sings his wealth of hits, including some pieces by the Prince of Song, José José.

Tarima brings the show to a close with "4 Latidos" from Camila and Sin Bandera, who are among the most successful romantic pop groups both in Mexico and in the Americas as a whole.

Tarima TV offers you this gift so that you can share this beautiful day with your friends and family at home.

The channel is available in the United States on Spectrum, DishLATINO, Optimum and Suddenlink. It is also available on OTT via Boss TV. In the Dominican Republic you can access it on Claro, Altice and Wind Telecom. More details at www.tarima.tv.

The first Latin music concert channel in the United States, Tarima is an innovative media company set up to celebrate music, dance and community. Tarima is a pioneer in the live concert broadcasting industry. It features a wide range of Latin music genres, ranging from Latin pop, reggaeton, merengue, salsa, bachata, ranchera and banda. Tarima also broadcasts exclusive music events, music documentaries, and other original programmes with a strong focus on Latin culture.






Most read news of the week
Contemporary Jazz Guitarist Les Sabler Finds "Tranquility" On New Album Produced By Grammy Winner Paul Brown
Gypsy Pistoleros Release New Single 'Lost In A Town Called Nowhere!' From The Brand New Album 'The Mescalito Vampires'
Boston Blues Rock Powerhouse The Freight Release Epic New Single 'Try Me On', Plus New Releases From Rogue Proxy & Tricky Susan
Leverkusen '97, The Latest Release In The Continuing Series Of Classic Allan Holdsworth Live Recordings, Due March 12
No-No Boy Announces The Release Of 1975, Brown PhD Dissertation-Turned-Album Dissecting The Asian-American Musical Experience
3 Doors Down Announce The Better Life 20th Anniversary 3LP Box Set Plus 2 CD And Expanded Digital Albums Feature Four Bonus Tracks, Including "the Better Life (XX Mix)"
At 3.5 Million+ Streams, Country Star Laurie Leblanc Longs For "Another Night Like This"
The Original Album Version Of The Go-Go's' 'God Bless The Go-Go's' Makes Its Vinyl Debut In Celebration Of Its 20th Anniversary
Toronto Blues Rock Powerhouse Melanie? Says "Be Careful With My Heart"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0194321 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018010139465332 secs