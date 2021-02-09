Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Classical 09/02/2021

Oregon Symphony Appoints David Danzmayr As New Music Director

Oregon Symphony Appoints David Danzmayr As New Music Director
PORTLAND, Ore. (Top40 Charts) The Oregon Symphony is proud to announce that acclaimed Austrian-born conductor David Danzmayr will serve as its next Music Director with the launch of its 2021-2022 season and the symphony's 125th anniversary year. Regarded as one of today's most gifted conductors, Danzmayr recently served as Chief Conductor of the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director of ProMusica Chamber Orchestra. He has conducted orchestras at some of the world's most prominent concert halls in Germany, Italy, Scotland and major cities across the United States. Danzmayr follows esteemed Music Director Carlos Kalmar, who has held the position with the Oregon Symphony for the last 18 years.

"We are thrilled to have David joining the Oregon Symphony as a creative leader with a unique artistic vision," shares Scott Showalter, Oregon Symphony President and CEO. "His inaugural season, with the implementation of his Creative Alliance, reflects his desire to embrace wide-ranging cultures while inspiring and challenging audiences, and is sure to open another rich chapter in Oregon Symphony history."

Danzmayr holds a strong belief that a composer's musical expression is shaped by their personal environment, family heritage and culture, which will be reflected in the Symphony's 2021-2022 season programming and launch of the Oregon Symphony Creative Alliance. Danzmayr's vision unites a wide-range of musical innovators to create vibrant work from unique perspectives. Under Danzmayr, the Creative Alliance will feature extraordinary artists and cultural thought leaders, including Nathalie Joachim, Gabriela Lena Frank, Jun Märkl, Gabriel Kahane, Simone Lamsma and Johannes Moser.
"The Oregon Symphony is one of the county's top orchestras, with talented musicians and a passionate community, and I am honored to have been selected as its next Music Director," says Danzmayr." As part of my agenda, I'm committed to building upon the Symphony's high standard of excellence with music that is meaningful to Oregon audiences."

Danzmayr will join the four-time Grammy-nominated Oregon Symphony for its pivotal 125th anniversary, marking a profound milestone as the Symphony continues its legacy as the oldest orchestra in the Western United States.
"Oregon is proud to share 125 years with our beloved Oregon Symphony, and I want to personally welcome David Danzmayr as its new Music Director," says Gov. Kate Brown. "The Oregon Symphony is one of our state's artistic treasures, and the last 18 years with Carlos Kalmar as Music Director have been phenomenal. I can't wait to see what the symphony achieves under David's leadership."

The Oregon Symphony will announce its 2021-2022 season in March 2021. For information about David Danzmayr, visit www.orsymphony.org/Danzmayr.

