Grammy Museum Announces Grammy In The Schools Fest





WHAT: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, GRAMMY In The Schools® Fest (GITS Fest) is a four-day virtual festival celebrating music and music education during the week leading up to Music's Biggest Night® — the GRAMMY Awards®.



Featuring performances by students and professionals along with engaging, educational panels by artists, educators and other music professionals, GITS Fest will truly localize the GRAMMY Week experience in cities and schools nationwide. Woven throughout the virtual festival will be lessons and other valuable information provided by top practitioners across the broad spectrum of music, music education and its connection to other school subject areas. Lesson plans and study guides will be made available free of charge to all teachers around the country who register their students to participate.



GITS Fest, presented by MusicPower, incorporates elements of various GRAMMY Museum education programs, including GRAMMY Camp®, GRAMMY Career Day and the



WHEN: March 8-11, 2021



Monday, March 8

2:00 p.m. - School Feature, Westfield Academy & Central School (NY): Creating a diverse music program and collaborating with other academic subjects to enhance it.

3:00 p.m. - Hot Takes on Real World Scenarios: Career Tips in

4:00 p.m. - Young Professionals in Music: Insights from emerging artists, songwriters, and musicians ft. GRAMMY In The Schools program alumni.

5:00 p.m. -

6:00 p.m. - Afternoon with HAIM: Insights on being a music professional ft. GRAMMY Nominee HAIM.



Tuesday, March 9

2:00 p.m. - School Feature, University of Central Florida (FL): Socially distanced choral rehearsal techniques.

3:00 p.m. - Afternoon with PJ Morton: Insights on being a music professional featuring GRAMMY winner PJ Morton.

4:00 p.m. - Using

5:00 p.m. - Afternoon with Hunter Hayes: Insights on being a music professional featuring GRAMMY nominee Hunter Hayes.

6:00 p.m. - Business & Performance Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Panel: Tips on attaining success artistically and otherwise.



Wednesday, March 10

2:00 p.m. - Afternoon with H.E.R.: Insights on being a music professional featuring GRAMMY winner H.E.R.

3:00 p.m. - Afternoon with Michael League (Snarky Puppy): Insights on being a music professional featuring GRAMMY winner Michael League of Snarky Puppy.

4:00 p.m. - The Art of Tech, Performance & Business: Career tips in music and beyond with GRAMMY Camp faculty members.

5:00 p.m. - Afternoon with TBA Artist: Insights on being a music professional.

6:00 p.m. - Young Professionals in Music: Musicians on the road featuring GRAMMY In The Schools program alumni.



Thursday, March 11

2:00 p.m. - Inside Look: Audio Recording: Explore elements of producing recorded music with multi-GRAMMY winner Derek "MixedByAli" Ali.

3:00 p.m. - Women in the Business of Music: Insights on being a music professional working at a record label with women from Fearless Records.

4:00 p.m. - School Feature, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (CA): Preparing for a school performance on the GRAMMY telecast while maintaining a rigorous academic schedule.

5:00 p.m. - School Feature, Maplewood Middle School (LA): Skills learned in music that are effective in other subjects.

6:00 p.m. - The Art and Science of Recording, Songwriting & Performing: Insights on being a music professional with multi-GRAMMY winner Manny Marroquin and multi-GRAMMY nominee Charlie Puth.



WHERE:

Free to the public for those who register in advance: https://grammymuseum.formstack.com/forms/2021_gits_fest_registration_form



Established in 2008, the GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form—from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.



MusicPower offers financial and analytical support to worthy organizations and individuals using music as a tool for solving societal problems, boosting the happiness levels of those most in need, and otherwise empowering people (young or old) through music. To succeed at this, we conduct intensive research to identify non-profit organizations and individuals seeking to make exceptional positive impact through music. For more information, visit www.MusicPower.org.



As the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, Ford Fund's mission is to strengthen communities and help make people's lives better. Working with dealers and nonprofit partners in more than 60 countries, Ford Fund provides access to opportunities and resources that help people reach their full potential. Since 1949, Ford Fund has invested more than $2 billion in programs that support education, promote safe driving, enrich community life and encourage employee volunteering. For more information, visit www.fordfund.org or join us at @FordFund on Facebook and Twitter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WHO: Attendees include Andy Nahas, founder, MusicPower; GRAMMY winner and current nominee Derek "MixedByAli" Ali; current GRAMMY nominees HAIM; GRAMMY winner and current nominee H.E.R.; previous GRAMMY nominee Hunter Hayes; GRAMMY winner and current nominee Michael League of Snarky Puppy; GRAMMY winner and current nominee Manny Marroquin; GRAMMY winner and current nominee PJ Morton; previous GRAMMY nominee Charlie Puth; and Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum®. 