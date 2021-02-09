Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/02/2021

Stephan Moccio Releases New Version Of The Weeknd's "Earned It"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy and Oscar-nominated songwriter and composer Stephan Moccio has released a brand new solo piano version of "Earned It," a track he co-wrote and co-produced with The Weeknd for the 2015 blockbuster film Fifty Shades of Grey. It follows The Weeknd's performance of the song as part of his dazzling Super Bowl half-time show.

Moccio's music could also be heard in the pre-Super Bowl performance from Miley Cyrus, who gave an emotional rendition of 'Wrecking Ball' - another song which he co-composed. He explains how the track came together in this video: https://youtu.be/Iuh_kXtXiEk

The new single release follows Stephan Moccio's debut Decca Records album, Tales Of Solace, which was released last August. He has reached a staggering 100 million global streams since signing to the label less than a year ago.

Moccio's partnership with Decca continues with the release of his full catalogue of archived works. He is releasing one single and one EP every month - a total of 53 tracks throughout the year, all skilfully remastered by the world-renowned engineer Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. The collection features works composed in 2005, 2010 and 2012 - showcasing Moccio's longstanding commitment and dedication to the piano.
www.stephanmoccio.com






Most read news of the week
Contemporary Jazz Guitarist Les Sabler Finds "Tranquility" On New Album Produced By Grammy Winner Paul Brown
Gypsy Pistoleros Release New Single 'Lost In A Town Called Nowhere!' From The Brand New Album 'The Mescalito Vampires'
Boston Blues Rock Powerhouse The Freight Release Epic New Single 'Try Me On', Plus New Releases From Rogue Proxy & Tricky Susan
Leverkusen '97, The Latest Release In The Continuing Series Of Classic Allan Holdsworth Live Recordings, Due March 12
No-No Boy Announces The Release Of 1975, Brown PhD Dissertation-Turned-Album Dissecting The Asian-American Musical Experience
3 Doors Down Announce The Better Life 20th Anniversary 3LP Box Set Plus 2 CD And Expanded Digital Albums Feature Four Bonus Tracks, Including "the Better Life (XX Mix)"
The Original Album Version Of The Go-Go's' 'God Bless The Go-Go's' Makes Its Vinyl Debut In Celebration Of Its 20th Anniversary
Ice Cube Releases New Single 'Trying To Maintain' On All Platforms
Luke Bryan Announces Deluxe Edition Of His #1 Album Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0220480 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017058849334717 secs