Stephan Moccio Releases New Version Of The Weeknd's "Earned It"

www.stephanmoccio.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy and Oscar-nominated songwriter and composer Stephan Moccio has released a brand new solo piano version of "Earned It," a track he co-wrote and co-produced with The Weeknd for the 2015 blockbuster film Fifty Shades of Grey. It follows The Weeknd's performance of the song as part of his dazzling Super Bowl half-time show.Moccio's music could also be heard in the pre-Super Bowl performance from Miley Cyrus, who gave an emotional rendition of 'Wrecking Ball' - another song which he co-composed. He explains how the track came together in this video: https://youtu.be/Iuh_kXtXiEkThe new single release follows Stephan Moccio's debut Decca Records album, Tales Of Solace, which was released last August. He has reached a staggering 100 million global streams since signing to the label less than a year ago.Moccio's partnership with Decca continues with the release of his full catalogue of archived works. He is releasing one single and one EP every month - a total of 53 tracks throughout the year, all skilfully remastered by the world-renowned engineer Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. The collection features works composed in 2005, 2010 and 2012 - showcasing Moccio's longstanding commitment and dedication to the piano.www.stephanmoccio.com



