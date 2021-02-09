Kygo Announces One-Of-A-Kind Livestream Performance On Mountain Top In Norway

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The multi-platinum selling artist Kygo has announced a special upcoming livestream performance presented on Moment House, the premium digital live platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences - called Moments. Filmed on a snow-capped mountain top in the Sunnmore Alps in his home country of Norway, the one-of-a-kind virtual experience will allow audiences around the world to watch the global superstar deliver a career-spanning set amidst a breathtaking environment unlike anywhere they've seen him perform before.
Kygo's moment will take place on Thursday, March 4th and 5th (depending on location) on Moment House, and will be broadcast to various territories around the world including North and South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe
and Africa. Both fan presale tickets and Spotify presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 10th at 10AM Local Time, while general onsale begins Friday, February 12th at 10AM Local Time. Please see below for livestream dates and times by territory, and visit Moment House's website for further information.
To celebrate the performance, Kygo will be offering exclusive merch within the livestream including a limited edition t-shirt, X by Kygo headphones and vinyl of his latest album Golden Hour.
In addition, Kygo and Moment House have, for the first time, partnered with goPuff, the go-to solution for everyday needs, to deliver snacks, drinks and thousands of everyday essentials to fans in about 30 minutes. Available leading up to and during the performance, fans have access to an offer [for $10 off their goPuff order // for a discount on their goPuff order], available at point of purchase.
LIVESTREAM DATES/TIMES BY TERRITORY:
North & South America
March 4th, 06:00 PM PT / 09:00 PM ET
Asia, Australia & New Zealand
March 5th, 06:00 PM JST / 08:00 PM AEDT
Europe, UK & Africa
March 5th, 06:00 PM GMT
Whether behind the piano in his studio or headlining a sold-out festival, Kygo quietly reaffirms his status as a prodigious talent, forward-thinking producer, dynamic DJ, and influential global superstar. The Norwegian musician born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll first introduced himself in 2013 and quietly became one of the most ubiquitous hitmakers in the world. Amassing 15 billion cumulative global audio and video streams by 2021, he has broken numerous streaming records. Kygo earned one of his biggest hits with the multiplatinum "It Ain't Me
" [feat. Selena
Gomez], going Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and clocking nearly 1 billion Spotify streams. In 2019, Kygo unleashed "Higher Love
" with Whitney Houston
and generated another 1 billion combined streams/views and peaked at #1 on Dance Radio
in addition to leaving his imprint on a classic. He heralded his 2020 critically acclaimed third full-length album Golden Hour [Sony Music
International/Ultra Records/RCA Records] with the anthems "Like It Is
" [with Zara Larsson
& Tyga], "Lose Somebody
" [with OneRepublic] and "I'll Wait
" [with Sasha
Sloan]. The album has garnered over 1 billion combined streams worldwide. Following Golden Hour, Kygo most recently released his remix of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It
" and Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff
" to rave reviews.
Moment House is the premium digital live platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences — called Moments. With a mission to bring people together through art and technology, Moment House is uniquely crafted with a focus on artist-friendliness, elegant design, user experience, and support for seamless merchandise integrations, global payments, and more.
Founded in 2019 by an inaugural graduate of the Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre
Academy for Innovation at USC, Moment House has hosted "Moments
" by a range of artists including Halsey, Kaytranada, Ruel, Yungblud and more, as well as collaborated with Justin Bieber
on his recent New Year's Eve livestream performance. The company is backed by top tier investors across the music industry and Silicon Valley, including: Scooter
Braun, Troy Carter, Jared Leto, Forerunner, Palm Tree Crew Investments (Kygo and Myles Shear), and Kevin
Mayer. For more information on Moment House, visit momenthouse.com.