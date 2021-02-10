Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 10/02/2021

Slowthai Shares Video For "Cancelled" Ft. Skepta

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As slowthai sits on the precipice of releasing his hugely anticipated second album TYRON he leans into a turbulent year and fronts up to the haters with new track "CANCELLED." Helped along by big bro Skepta, the confidence and self-assuredness of this young artist is infectious.

This isn't misdirected braggadocio at play, it's a mirror held up to the modern phenomenon of cancel culture; the self-explanatory "CANCELLED" featuring Skepta doesn't shy away from being a bold and urgent response to those who tried/try to tear him down. Across the album the message is clear - every human makes mistakes but the most beneficial outcome is to pause, step back, reflect, learn and grow.

The official video directed by THE REST is out now and cleverly draws on a swathe of classic horror movie references. From the opening sketch taken from Scary Movie that sees Ty, Skep, Kwes. Krash and Samo hollering 'WAGWAAAAAAN?' down the phone to each other, to slowthai being Patrick Bateman (American Psycho) through Silence of The Lambs, Candyman, Nightmare on Elm Street and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

TYRON was formed against the backdrop of an unforgiving climate where judgement, shaming and underdeveloped and simplistic conceptions of other people are fashionable. Instead of succumbing to such simplicity, TYRON presents an artist who is unabashedly complicated and willing to explore themes of loneliness, identity, self-acceptance, and the difficulties in becoming an individual. TYRON is a melodic dive through the expansive landscape of his feelings.

TYRON is released 'on Friday, February 12th on Method Records/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company, and is the follow up to his widely acclaimed debut Nothing Great About Britain.

Tracklisting:

DISC 1
1.45 SMOKE
2. CANCELLED (feat. Skepta)
3. MAZZA (feat. A$AP Rocky)
4. VEX
5. WOT
6. DEAD
7. PLAY WITH FIRE

DISC 2
i tried
focus
terms (feat. Dominic Fike & Denzel Curry)
push (feat. Deb Never)
nhs
feel away (feat. James Blake & Mount Kimbie)
adhd






