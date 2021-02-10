Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Latin 10/02/2021

Latin Country Artist Dianna Goes "Crazy" With Cover Of Willie Nelson Song

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dianña has taken the classic country song Crazy and given it a dash of Latin Country spice. It was released today on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms.

A beautiful latin guitar leads the listener into Dianña's smooth vocals reminiscent of Patsy Cline's version, but with a musical flavor all her own. Dianña's most recent original release, Calm Down Karen, has exploded on TikTok receiving over 30 million plays to date.

Dianña has also recently released covers of her other favorite country standards including Before the Next Teardrop Falls, Blue Bayou, and Desparado, and a music video to go along with her previous original release of Rubberneck Cumbia.

Said Dianña, "Crazy is a beautiful song that I felt lent itself perfectly to a Latin Country interpretation."

Connect with Dianña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dianna_latin_country/
Connect with Dianña on other social media: https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country






