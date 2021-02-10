Valley Have Us Longing For The '90s With Release Of Nostalgic Track "Like 1999"





"Woke up it's 2021, I wanna get texts but I never wanna text back, f*k man, I'm 2020 done." With lyrics directly addressing today's uncertainties "Like 1999" clings to simpler times, taking comfort in reminiscent feel-good classics like



Today's release is the first glimpse of what's to come in 2021 for Valley as they evolve their pop-leaning sound and the way that they release music. "Like 1999" started as a TiKTok video that the band created while quarantining together for writing sessions and features the chorus of an unreleased Valley song. In only a few short days, the video had over 700,000 views and over 100,000 likes with Johnny Orlando and JESSIA posting duets of the song on their own accounts. The band then engaged the fans, announcing that they would release the song if the video hit one million views, which they achieved in hours. Valley acted quickly to record the track, documenting the process and sharing it across their social platforms to involve their audience every step of the way. From creation to release, "Like 1999" illustrates the unique connection Valley have formed with their fans; letting them dictate the band's next release.



"Like 1999" follows the smash EP sucks to see you doing better which Valley released last year and includes the honest banger, "hiccup" (which gathered 200,000 streams in the first 48 hours) and "nevermind." With only two other self-written, self-produced, debut releases under their belt (including their EP This Room Is White and full-length MAYBE), the band has collected nearly 71 million streams on Spotify alone, a 2020 JUNO Award Nomination, support slots with Lennon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) JUNO nominated, Canadian indie-pop band, Valley jolt fans back to the 90's with their nostalgic new song "Like 1999" released today with Universal Music. Valley - comprised of Rob Laska, Karah James, Mickey Brandolino, Alex DiMauro - has spent the past two years developing and becoming one of the top internationally streamed Canadian-domestic acts worldwide."Woke up it's 2021, I wanna get texts but I never wanna text back, f*k man, I'm 2020 done." With lyrics directly addressing today's uncertainties "Like 1999" clings to simpler times, taking comfort in reminiscent feel-good classics like Friends and 10 Things I Hate About You to evoke a vivid nostalgia response. Valley trade in their signature synths for a fresh acoustic pop sound to carry their emotionally charged lyrical imagery. "Like 1999" still follows the blueprint Valley have established for themselves - building a safe-space for listeners to embrace when they're feeling alone during dark times of lingering negativity, struggles with apathy and other tremulous emotions and using their voices to help normalize much needed conversations about mental health.Today's release is the first glimpse of what's to come in 2021 for Valley as they evolve their pop-leaning sound and the way that they release music. "Like 1999" started as a TiKTok video that the band created while quarantining together for writing sessions and features the chorus of an unreleased Valley song. In only a few short days, the video had over 700,000 views and over 100,000 likes with Johnny Orlando and JESSIA posting duets of the song on their own accounts. The band then engaged the fans, announcing that they would release the song if the video hit one million views, which they achieved in hours. Valley acted quickly to record the track, documenting the process and sharing it across their social platforms to involve their audience every step of the way. From creation to release, "Like 1999" illustrates the unique connection Valley have formed with their fans; letting them dictate the band's next release."Like 1999" follows the smash EP sucks to see you doing better which Valley released last year and includes the honest banger, "hiccup" (which gathered 200,000 streams in the first 48 hours) and "nevermind." With only two other self-written, self-produced, debut releases under their belt (including their EP This Room Is White and full-length MAYBE), the band has collected nearly 71 million streams on Spotify alone, a 2020 JUNO Award Nomination, support slots with Lennon Stella and The Band Camino on sold out North American tours in 2019, and a confirmed support billing with LovelyTheBand once the tour world reopens.



