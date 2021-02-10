Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 10/02/2021

Tristan Perich's 'Drift Multiply' Featured On WNYC's 'New Sounds'

Tristan Perich's 'Drift Multiply' Featured On WNYC's 'New Sounds'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tristan Perich, whose new album, Drift Multiply, for 50 violins and 50-channel 1-bit electronics, was released on New Amsterdam and Nonesuch Records last November, is featured on the latest episode of WNYC's New Sounds. "It is an album-length excursion, goes into lots of different territories," says host John Schaefer. "Some moments sound to me like Terry RIley's early keyboard improvisations. Other parts have the rhythmic patterning of Steve Reich's music. There are other moments where the notes seem to give way more to noise. And even one part where those noises kind of sound a little like the famous rhythmic kecak, or monkey chant, from the island of Bali."

The composer's largest work to date, Drift Multiply is conducted by Douglas Perkins. Scored as one hundred individual lines of music, the piece blends violins and speakers into a cascading tapestry of tone, harmony, and noise. The violins perform from sheet music, while the speakers are each connected to custom-built circuit boards programmed to output 1-bit audio, the most basic digital waveforms made of just ones and zeroes.






Most read news of the week
Contemporary Jazz Guitarist Les Sabler Finds "Tranquility" On New Album Produced By Grammy Winner Paul Brown
Gypsy Pistoleros Release New Single 'Lost In A Town Called Nowhere!' From The Brand New Album 'The Mescalito Vampires'
Boston Blues Rock Powerhouse The Freight Release Epic New Single 'Try Me On', Plus New Releases From Rogue Proxy & Tricky Susan
Leverkusen '97, The Latest Release In The Continuing Series Of Classic Allan Holdsworth Live Recordings, Due March 12
3 Doors Down Announce The Better Life 20th Anniversary 3LP Box Set Plus 2 CD And Expanded Digital Albums Feature Four Bonus Tracks, Including "the Better Life (XX Mix)"
The Original Album Version Of The Go-Go's' 'God Bless The Go-Go's' Makes Its Vinyl Debut In Celebration Of Its 20th Anniversary
Ice Cube Releases New Single 'Trying To Maintain' On All Platforms
Luke Bryan Announces Deluxe Edition Of His #1 Album Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)
Award-Winning Huntsville, ON's Country Artist Alexis Taylor Whisks Audiences On A "Getaway"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0185230 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027270317077637 secs