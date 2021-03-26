Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/02/2021

Louise Quinn & Gates Of Light Announce New Album

Louise Quinn & Gates Of Light Announce New Album
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Louise Quinn and GATES OF LIGHT share "Walk On," the lead single off their upcoming LP. Gates Of Light is out March 26th on Shimmy-Disc. Brooklyn Vegan premiered the track, praising it as a "60sish pop number that sounds a little like a more folky Lulu."
Gates Of Light was recorded and produced remotely during lockdown 2020 in Glasgow, London, Paris and New York.

Singer-songwriter Louise Quinn wrote songs which were recorded and produced by her husband Bal Cooke in their bedroom studio in Glasgow on headphones at night whilst their one year old boy/girl twins slept. Scott Fraser and Kid Loco remixed these tracks in their own home studios in London and Paris and responded with new tracks which Louise wrote over and Bal recorded. Film and art director Tim Saccenti responded to these tracks visually to create artwork for the releases and a video for album track 'When The Leaf Falls'. Tim has also managed to create a remote band shot for the collaboration.

The songs are inspired by the intensity of lockdown; an amplification of memories, grief, lucid dreams, appreciation of nature and longing. Stylistically the album was influenced by timeless and iconic artists like Nico, Sandy Denny and Vashti Bunyan as well as Andrew Weatherall, Robert Wyatt and Serge Gainsbourg.

Music legend Kramer was drafted in to master the album, and after hearing it immediately offered to release it on his cult label Shimmy-Disc which boasts a back catalogue of incredible artists including Daniel Johnson and Galaxie 500.

New single Walk On and Gates of Light the album are both out on Shimmy-Disc on 26/03/2021, and will be available on all digital platforms and CD (via Shimmy-Disc), featuring original artwork by Tim Saccenti and design by Build.






Most read news of the week
Contemporary Jazz Guitarist Les Sabler Finds "Tranquility" On New Album Produced By Grammy Winner Paul Brown
Gypsy Pistoleros Release New Single 'Lost In A Town Called Nowhere!' From The Brand New Album 'The Mescalito Vampires'
Boston Blues Rock Powerhouse The Freight Release Epic New Single 'Try Me On', Plus New Releases From Rogue Proxy & Tricky Susan
3 Doors Down Announce The Better Life 20th Anniversary 3LP Box Set Plus 2 CD And Expanded Digital Albums Feature Four Bonus Tracks, Including "the Better Life (XX Mix)"
The Original Album Version Of The Go-Go's' 'God Bless The Go-Go's' Makes Its Vinyl Debut In Celebration Of Its 20th Anniversary
Luke Bryan Announces Deluxe Edition Of His #1 Album Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)
Ice Cube Releases New Single 'Trying To Maintain' On All Platforms
Award-Winning Huntsville, ON's Country Artist Alexis Taylor Whisks Audiences On A "Getaway"
Jonas Blue & AWA Kick Off 2021 With House Banger "Something Stupid"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0198939 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016598701477051 secs